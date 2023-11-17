16.1 C
New Delhi
Friday, November 17, 2023
spot_img
Sino-India

President Xi derided for claiming China entirely innocent of any territorial aggression

32
0

Must Read

(TibetanReview.net, Nov17’23) – Chinese president Xi Jinping claim Nov 16 that his country had “not provoked a conflict or war, or occupied a single inch of foreign land” has been received with derision in India which had suffered an invasion, numerous incursions, and continuing territorial occupations amid ongoing border disputes resulting from its illegal annexation of Tibet over half a century ago.

“Throughout the 70 years and more since the founding of the People’s Republic, China has not provoked a conflict or war, or occupied a single inch of foreign land,” Xi has said.

Xi’s remarks came at a dinner on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, hours after his highly anticipated talks with US President Joe Biden, where the two leaders pledged to reduce tensions as they met for the first time in a year, reported the ANI news service Nov 17.

The event was organized by the US-China Business Council and National Committee on US-China Relations.

Skirmish at Galwan Valley of Ladakh in India between Indian and Chinese soldiers. (Photo courtesy: Organiser)

On Xi’s claim of communist China being innocent of involvement in any territorial aggression, the report noted that, notably, in 2020, Indian and Chinese troops clashed at Galwan Valley of Ladakh, the same year the Covid-19 pandemic started. That clash resulted from a night-time attack by Chinese troops and ended in casualties on both sides.

“Since May 2020, when the Chinese troops tried to aggressively change the status quo on LAC (Line of Actual Control) in eastern Ladakh, both sides have been deployed in forward positions near Patrolling Point 15, which emerged as a friction point in the wake of the Galwan clash,” the report said.

It noted that over 50,000 Indian soldiers had been stationed since 2020 at forward posts along the LAC, with advanced weapons to prevent any attempts by China to change the status quo unilaterally on the LAC.

Previous articleTibetan Snowlion flags register marked presence at protests during San Francisco APEC summit
Next articleChinese supporters clashed with Tibet protesters outside Xi Jinping hotel in San Francisco

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

SOCIAL MEDIA

7,000FansLike
1,112FollowersFollow
10,003FollowersFollow

Opinions

Letterstibetanreview -

Please, let Prof. Samdhong Rinpoche have peace in his retirement

(TibetanReview.net, Sep29’23) The Tibetan Parliament in Exile session that ended in Dharamshala on Sep 28 after sitting for just three...
Read more
Articlestibetanreview -

Democracy and Unity: The Pillars of Tibetan Exile Governance

OPINION Prof. Nawang Phuntsog* cautions that the deadlock and the precarious democracy in Dharamsala have the potential to diminish international...
Read more

Latest News

More Articles Like This

Tibetan Review is an editorially independent monthly publication in English of news and views and other informative and stimulating features. It is not funded by any government, nor is it affiliated or related to any interest group. It is more than anything else a readers’ magazine founded in 1967 and currently based in Delhi, India.
© TibetanReview 2020. All Rights Reserved.