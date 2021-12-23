13.1 C
New Delhi
Friday, December 24, 2021
spot_img
HomeOutside TibetGov't & Leaders on Tibet
Outside TibetGov't & Leaders on Tibet

Re-launch announced of the Indian parliamentary group for Tibet

0
20
Members of All-Party Indian Parliamentary Forum for Tibet (APIPFT) with the five-member delegation of the Tibetan Parliament in Exile. (Photo courtesy: CTA)

(TibetanReview.net, Dec23’21) – The revival has been announced of the All-Party Indian Parliamentary Forum for Tibet (APIPFT) during a reception Dec 22 held in The Imperial Hotel, New Delhi. It took place during a lobbying effort of a five-member delegation of the Tibetan Parliament in Exile which called on 38 lawmakers during the just concluded session of the Indian parliament.

The event was hosted by the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile in coordination with New Delhi-based India Tibet Coordination Office (ITCO). Mr Sujeet Kumar, Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament from Odisha is the Convener of the Forum.

Two government of India ministers attended the reception, namely Mr Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State for Skill Development & Entrepreneurship and Electronics & Information Technology, and Mr Ramdas Athawale, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

Rajya Sabha (Upper House) members who attended the reception included Mr  KC Ramamurthy (Karnataka), Mr Swapan Dasgupta (West Bengal), Mr Sujeet Kumar (Odisha), and Mr Jairam Ramesh (Karnataka).

Lok Sabha (Lower House) members who attended the reception included Ms Maneka Gandhi (Uttar Pradesh), Mr Janardan Singh Sigriwal (Bihar), Mr Chandeshwar Prasad (Bihar), Mr Manish Tewari (Punjab), Mr Chandeshwar Prasad (Bihar), and Ms Pratibha Singh (Himachal Pradesh).

Mr RK Khrimey from the National Convener of Core Group for Tibetan Cause and former Parliament member also attended the reception, as did the Tibetan Parliament delegation members (Serta Tsultrim, Geshe Lharampa Gowo Lobsang Phende, Lhagyari Namgyal Dolkar, Geshe Atong Rinchen Gyaltsen, and Choedak Gyatso, besides Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel) and others.

Those who spoke at the event included Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel, Ms Lhagyari Namgyal Dolkar, APIPFT Convener Sujeet Kumar, and Jairam Ramesh, following an introductory address by ITCO Director Mr Jigme Tsultrim.

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

SOCIAL MEDIA

6,500FansLike
967FollowersFollow
8,028FollowersFollow
- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more
Tibetan Review is an editorially independent monthly publication in English of news and views and other informative and stimulating features. It is not funded by any government, nor is it affiliated or related to any interest group. It is more than anything else a readers’ magazine founded in 1967 and currently based in Delhi, India.
© TibetanReview 2020. All Rights Reserved.