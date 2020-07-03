Record single-day spike in five of Indian states with highest Covid-19 cases

(TibetanReview.net, Jul03’20) – India’s Covid-19 cases have not only soared by over 20,000 in a day for the first time but also five of the 10 states with the highest total number of cases have reported record single-day spikes.

Data from India’s Ministry of Health show that the country had 20,903 new cases and 379 new deaths over the past 24 hours as of Jul 3 at 8AM, taking their totals to 625,544 cases and 18,213 deaths. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh reported their highest ever single day number of cases.

A total of 379,9280, or 60.93 per cent, had recovered, so that the number of active cases was 227,439.

India currently has the fourth highest number of Covid-19 cases after the US, Brazil and Russia. It also has the eighth highest number of deaths from the global pandemic.

The 13 worst-hit states with more than 10,000 cases were led by Maharashtra with a total of 186,626 cases after 6,328 fresh cases were reported in the past 24 hours, followed by Tamil Nadu with 98,392 (↑4,343) cases, Delhi with 92,175 (↑2,373) cases, Gujarat with 33,913 (↑681) cases, Uttar Pradesh 24,825 (↑769), West Bengal 19,819 (↑649), Rajasthan 18,662 (↑350), Telangana 18,570 (↑1,213), Karnataka 18,016 (↑1,502), Andhra Pradesh 16,097 (↑845), Haryana 15,509 (↑568) cases, Madhya Pradesh 14,106 (↑245), and Bihar 10,471 (↑222).

Below them were 12 states/Union Territories with more than 1,000 cases, namely Assam 9,013 (↑431), Jammu & Kashmir 7,849 (↑154), Odisha 7,545 (↑229), Punjab 5,784 (↑116), Kerala 4,753 (↑160), Chattisgarh 3,013 (↑73), Uttarakhand 2,984 (↑37), Jharkhand 2,584 (↑63), Goa 1,482 (↑95), Tripura 1,435 (↑39), Manipur 1,279 (↑19), and Himachal Pradesh 1,014 (↑35).

Besides, there were eight other states/ Union Territories with 100 or more cases, namely Ladakh 990 (↑0), Puducherry 802 (↑88), Nagaland 501 (↑42), Chandigarh 450 (↑4), Arunachal Pradesh 195 (↑0), Mizoram 162 (↑2), Andaman and Nicobar Islands 109 (↑9), and Sikkim 102 (↑1).

One state, Meghalaya, had 56 (↑4) cases.

Lakshadweep and Dadra Nagar Haveli remain the only States /Union Territories without any Covid-19 case.

Maharashtra also had the most number of deaths at 8,053 (↑198), followed by Delhi 8,178 (↑125), Gujarat 1,886 (↑19), Tamil Nadu 1,321 (↑57), Uttar Pradesh 735 (↑17), West Bengal 699 (↑16), Madhya Pradesh 589 (↑8), Rajasthan 430 (↑9), Telangana 275 (↑8), Karnataka 272 (↑19), Haryana 251 (↑11), Andhra Pradesh 198 (↑5), Punjab 152 (↑3), Jammu & Kashmir 115 (↑10), Bihar 77 (↑7), Uttarakhand 42 (↑1), Odisha 27 (↑2), Kerala 25 (↑1), Jharkhand 15 (↑0), Chattisgarh 14 (↑0), Assam 12 (↑0), Puducherry 12 (↑0), Himachal Pradesh 10 (↑0), Chandigarh 6 (↑0), Goa 4 (↑0), Arunachal Pradesh 1 (↑0), Ladakh 1 (↑0), Meghalaya 1 (↑0), and Tripura 1 (↑0).

Five States/ Union Territory with Covid-19 cases have reported no deaths so far.

***

The number of containment zones in Delhi is fluctuating as a rigorous process of remapping the containment zones is going on.

According to the latest list issued on Jun 30, the number of containment zones is 531, including the 95 that have been de-contained. 39 areas are being scaled down but not yet de-contained. About 397 zones are active containment zones, taking the tally of total actual remaining containment zones to 436, reported india.com Jul 1.

The report noted, citing Delhi government’s health department data, that more than 75 per cent of the total coronavirus cases in the national capital were reported in June, when the curbs were eased during Unlock-1.

The current coronavirus count of the city stands at 87,360, which is highest among cities in the country, the report noted.

***

Regarding the number of Tibetan cases, the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) has reported a tally of 53 as of Jul 3 in India, Nepal and Bhutan, of which 26 were active while 25 had recovered and two had died.

The CTA reported no change in the total of 213 cases among Tibetans living in other countries abroad, of which 40 were active, 165 had recovered and eight had died.

The CTA report also says there had been a total of 107 cases in Chinese occupied Tibet, of which 106 had recovered and one had died.

***

In Himachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has said in conversation with the media on Jul 2 that the state government was mulling over ways to reopen the state for tourism.

Officials of the tourism department have been asked to prepare SOPs for the same purpose—so, the state borders can be reopened – tribuneindia.com Jul 2 quoted him as saying.

***

Across the world the total number of Covid-19 cases had surged close to the 10.9 million mark to reach 10,889,434 while a total of 521,669 had died as of Jul 3 at 3:03:52 PM, according to the Dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

There were a whopping 195,146 new cases and 5,235 new deaths during the past 25 hours across 188 countries and regions.

The countries with the most number of reported Covid-19 cases thus far were the US (2,739,879), Brazil (1,496,858), Russia (666,941), India (625,544) … China (84,830).

The countries with the most number of Covid-19 deaths were the US (128,740), Brazil (61,884), the UK (44,080), Italy (34,818), France (29,878), Mexico (29,189), Spain (28,368), India (18,213) … China (4,641).

