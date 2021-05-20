Report: Nearly 64% in India had exposure to Covid-19 over past 7 days

(TibetanReview.net, May20’21) – Nearly two-thirds of people tested in India have shown exposure to Covid-19, reported Reuters May 19, citing a chain of private laboratories, indicating a runaway spread of the virus as the daily death toll rose to a record 4,529 that day. Data from Thyrocare, a chain of private laboratories, show that 63.5% of people tested positive for Covid-19 antibodies on average over the last seven days, up from 45% a month ago, the report said.

The report said there were fears that the new, highly infectious variant was out of control and that many cases were going unreported because of lack of testing, particularly in the vast countryside.

***

The latest data from India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare show that the number of new cases had increased to 276,110 and the daily new deaths declined to 3,874 in the past 24 hours recorded on May 20 at 8 AM, taking their cumulative totals to 25,772,440 cases and 287,122 deaths respectively.

Total recoveries have improved to reach over 22 million (22,355,440, or 86.74%) while active cases have declined to reach over 3.1 million (3,129,878, or 12.14%). The case fatality rate had increased to 1.11%

All but four of the 23 states with total caseloads of more than 100,000 have reported varying levels of decline in active cases.

The active caseload was at its lowest at 1,35,926 on Feb 12 comprising 1.25% of the total infections.

The country reported its highest ever daily new cases at 4,14,188 on May 7. It has been below three lakh since May 17.

Twenty-four states/Union Territories have reported more than 1,000 new cases in the last 24 hours, namely Tamil Nadu (34,875), Karnataka (34,281), Maharashtra (34,031), Kerala (32,762), Andhra Pradesh (23,160), West Bengal (19,006), Odisha (11,099), Rajasthan (9,849), Uttar Pradesh (7,186), Haryana (6,818), Punjab (6,302), Assam (6,143), Bihar (6,059), Chattisgarh (5,680), Gujarat (5,246), Madhya Pradesh (5,065), Uttarakhand (4,492), Jammu and Kashmir (3,969), Delhi (3,846), Telangana (3,837), Jharkhand (1,894), Himachal Pradesh (3,396), Puducherry (1,759), and Goa (1,209).

Ten other states/Union Territories have reported more than 100 new cases in the last 24 hours, namely Meghalaya (872), Tripura (720), Manipur (582), Chandigarh (414), Arunachal Pradesh (337), Sikkim (266), Lakshadweep (254), Nagaland (244), Mizoram (192), Ladakh (134).

Thirty states/Union Territories have reported 3 or more Covid-19 deaths each in the last 24 hours, namely Maharashtra (594), Karnataka (468), Tamil Nadu (365), Uttar Pradesh (280), Delhi (235), Punjab (208), Uttarakhand (193), West Bengal (157), Haryana (153), Chattisgarh (146), Rajasthan (139), Kerala (112), Andhra Pradesh (106), Bihar (104), Assam (89), Madhya Pradesh (88), Gujarat (71), Himachal Pradesh (69), Jammu and Kashmir (62), Jharkhand (53), Goa (31), Puducherry (29), Telangana (25), Meghalaya (24), Manipur (23), Odisha (21), Chandigarh (9), Nagaland (6), Tripura (3), Lakshadweep (3), and Andaman And Nicobar Islands (3). The rest of the states/Union Territories have reported 1 or no death each.

India is currently the country with the world’s second highest number of Covid-19 cases after the USA, and the third highest number of deaths after the USA and Brazil in cumulative numbers.

***

The cumulative total of Covid-19 cases among Tibetans in India and Nepal has remained unchanged for the third day at 3,510, according to the tally of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) on its Tibet.net website May 20. Of the total number of cases, 2,136 had recovered, 1,286 were active. A total of 88 had died.

***

Across the world the number of Covid-19 cases totaled nearly 165 million (164,966,830) and the deaths nearly 3.42 million (3,419,446), according to the tally of Johns Hopkins University as of May 209, 2021 at 4:50 PM.