Securing Tibet’s future: Re-elect the proven leader, Sikyong Penpa Tsering

OPINION

Ahead of the expected start of the process for the exile Tibetan elections next month, Prof Nawang Phuntsog* presents his case for the re-election of the incumbent Sikyong, Mr Penpa Tsering, for a second term.

Introduction

As the election for Sikyong and Chitues in the Tibetan diaspora approaches, anticipation is palpable within the community. This election is not merely a routine political event but a pivotal moment in our ongoing struggle for freedom and identity. Before the media becomes saturated with social media noise and the fervor of the election season in early 2026, I urge diaspora Tibetans to re-elect the incumbent, Mr. Penpa Tsering, as the next Sikyong with full confidence. His leadership has been a beacon of hope, embodying integrity, dedication, and selfless service essential to advancing our cause for freedom and identity. The future of Tibet largely depends on the steadfast leadership of individuals who prioritize collective welfare above all, whether personal, sectarian, or regional.

Leadership Qualities

Mr. Penpa Tsering undoubtedly stands out as the most deserving and qualified candidate for a second term. His leadership style is characterized by humility and an unwavering commitment to public welfare. Mr. Tsering relentlessly promotes Tibet’s rich history, culture, language, and heritage and is fearless in speaking truth to power, advocating for the rights and dignity of Tibetans worldwide. This selfless dedication makes him the ideal leader for these challenging times.

Visible Achievements

Under Mr. Tsering’s leadership, the 16th Kashag set forth a forward-looking vision manifesto, “Securing Tibet’s Future (2021-2026),” which garnered widespread appreciation and recognition. This document outlines strategic goals and initiatives to preserve Tibetan identity and advance our cause globally. Notably, Mr. Tsering has managed multiple portfolios single-handedly, including the Department of Home, Health, Finance, and Religion and Culture. This demonstrates his adeptness in handling complex issues and challenges, saving significant resources for the CTA, and ensuring efficient management. His ability to navigate these responsibilities without compromising efficiency is a testament to his exceptional leadership skills. His extensive national and international travel includes a hectic schedule of media interviews, speaking engagements, official meetings, and Tibetan community engagements. At all these venues, he impresses with his poise and dignity.

During his tenure, Sikyong Penpa Tsering actively mobilized and participated in several important advocacy events, Senate hearings, meetings with US Congress supporters, and other Tibetan supporters in a concerted effort to build support for the Resolve Tibet Act of 2024. The close collaboration of ICT, US Representatives Jim McGovern, Michael McCaul, Young Kim, and Madame Nancy Pelosi, Mr. Richard Gere, and many others culminated in a historic event when President Biden signed the Resolve Tibet Act into law on July 12, 2024. Tibetans in and outside Tibet, for the first long time, witnessed a bright light at the end of the tunnel as this bill made several specific stipulations that directly challenged and refuted the CCP’s disinformation and misinformation. Tibetans worldwide celebrated this victory as if freedom had already dawned on their native land. Mr. Tsering is now taking this success to other countries and asking them to pass similar laws.

Vision for the Future

Guided by Equitable Justice, Cooperative Effort, and Moving Forward principles, Mr. Tsering’s administration has crafted a comprehensive mission statement that serves as a roadmap for progress. His vision document, “Securing Tibet’s Future,” outlines ambitious goals such as resolving the Sino-Tibet Conflict through the Middle-Way Policy and enhancing CTA’s Administrative Efficiency and Capacity. This vision appeals to the international community to recognize Tibetans as partners in bringing about positive changes in China, elevating Tibetans from victims to agents of change. By fostering partnerships and collaboration nationally and internationally, Mr. Tsering aims to secure a dignified and prosperous future for Tibet.

Conclusion

As the Tibetan community stands on the precipice of this crucial decision, it is imperative to recognize the profound impact of electing a leader who honors the legacy of His Holiness the Dalai Lama and strives to elevate Tibet’s standing on the global stage. Mr. Penpa Tsering has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to these ideals, showcasing resilience and adeptness in navigating unprecedented challenges. Let us move forward with unity and purpose, ensuring that the future of Tibet is secure, dignified, and prosperous under his steadfast leadership.

Call to Action

I urge all diaspora Tibetans to rally behind Mr. Penpa Tsering and support his re-election. By doing so, we ensure continued progress in our struggle for freedom and identity. His leadership is crucial to maintaining momentum and achieving the goals outlined in “Securing Tibet’s Future.” Together, we can work towards a brighter future for Tibet and its people.

—

Dr. Nawang Phuntsog is a Professor Emeritus of the Department of Elementary & Bilingual Education, California State University, Fullerton, USA, and a founding member of www.tibetaneducationadvancement.org. He is also the author of “A Tibetan-American Educator’s Odyssey: Learning at the Feet of Adversity,” published by LTWA in 2024. His work explores the intersection of educational advancement and cultural preservation within the diaspora Tibetan community.