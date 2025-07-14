today-is-a-good-day
32.1 C
New Delhi
Tuesday, July 15, 2025
spot_img
Outside TibetGov't & Leaders on Tibet

Seven European rights envoys reject state interference in Dalai Lama succession

Must Read

(TibetanReview.net, Jul14’25) – As China cites false history, questionable imperial legacy, and colonially imposed law to assert brute power to claim the right to appoint the “reincarnation” of the current Dalai Lama, the human rights ambassadors of seven European countries have added their voice to calls for respect for the Tibetan people’s religious freedom on their unique Buddhist tradition.

The five ambassadors – belonging to France, Germany, the Netherlands, the UK, Lithuania, Estonia and Iceland – have said: “As the Dalai Lama, Noble Peace Prize winner, turns 90, we reiterate that the right to freedom of religion or belief includes the freedom to choose religious leaders free from state interference. This includes the right of the Tibetan Buddhist community to identify a successor.”

The joint statement is seen to have been issued on the Dalai Lama’s 90th birthday on Jul 6.

This joint statement represents a clear and coordinated stance in support of religious freedom of the Tibetan people and Tibetan Buddhists worldwide in choosing their spiritual leaders, said the Central Tibetan Administration on its Tibet.net website Jul 14.

Previous articleChina attacks Indians who defy New Delhi’s stance to condemn its Dalai Lama reincarnation meddling
Next articleDalai Lama has spoken of having declined China invites due to lack of freedom to teach

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

SOCIAL MEDIA

7,620FansLike
1,270FollowersFollow
10,740FollowersFollow

Opinions

Articlestibetanreview -

The Purge Deepens: Xi Jinping’s Military Reshuffling Reveals Broader Vulnerabilities

OPINION While taking note of the fact that some experts see the recent surge of removal from office for corruption...
Read more
Articlestibetanreview -

The Panchen Lama’s Disappearance and China’s Assault on Religious Freedom

OPINION Ashu Maan* sees China's narrative behind its plan to appoint its own “reincarnation” of the 14th Dalai Lama –...
Read more

Latest News

More Articles Like This

Tibetan Review is an editorially independent monthly publication in English of news and views and other informative and stimulating features. It is not funded by any government, nor is it affiliated or related to any interest group. It is more than anything else a readers’ magazine founded in 1967 and currently based in Delhi, India.
© TibetanReview 2020. All Rights Reserved.