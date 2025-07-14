Seven European rights envoys reject state interference in Dalai Lama succession

(TibetanReview.net, Jul14’25) – As China cites false history, questionable imperial legacy, and colonially imposed law to assert brute power to claim the right to appoint the “reincarnation” of the current Dalai Lama, the human rights ambassadors of seven European countries have added their voice to calls for respect for the Tibetan people’s religious freedom on their unique Buddhist tradition.

The five ambassadors – belonging to France, Germany, the Netherlands, the UK, Lithuania, Estonia and Iceland – have said: “As the Dalai Lama, Noble Peace Prize winner, turns 90, we reiterate that the right to freedom of religion or belief includes the freedom to choose religious leaders free from state interference. This includes the right of the Tibetan Buddhist community to identify a successor.”

The joint statement is seen to have been issued on the Dalai Lama’s 90th birthday on Jul 6.

This joint statement represents a clear and coordinated stance in support of religious freedom of the Tibetan people and Tibetan Buddhists worldwide in choosing their spiritual leaders, said the Central Tibetan Administration on its Tibet.net website Jul 14.