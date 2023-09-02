Swedish lawmakers join Tibetans’ 63rd democracy anniversary

(TibetanReview.net, Sep02’23) – A delegation of lawmakers from Sweden and representatives from more than 20 international donor organizations took part in the 63rd anniversary commemoration of Tibetan Democracy Day at the main Buddhist Temple in Dharamshala, India, on Sep 2. The day marks the inauguration in 1960 of the first Tibetan parliament in Exile with its members elected by their provincial and religious constituencies.

The Swedish delegation was led by the event’s chief guest Ms Margareta Elisabeth Cederfelt, from the country’s Moderate Party, who lauded the Middle Way Approach policy of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) for resolving the issue of Tibet. The policy postulates the exile Tibetan administration abandoning the demand for Tibet’s independence in exchange for China’s grant of genuine autonomy for undivided Tibet.

She said, “This is a pragmatic solution to safeguard the vital interests of both parties. For Tibetans, it offers the protection and preservation of the identity and dignity of the Tibetan people. For China, it means maintaining the territorial integrity of the People’s Republic of China.”

Other MPs in the Swedish delegation included Marie Charlotte Nicholson, Maria Viktoriam Stockhaus, Alexandra Anstrell, Ann-Sofie Lifvenhage, John E Weinerhall from the Moderate Party; Richard Johannes Jomshof and Björn Söder from the Sweden Democrats Party; Gudrun Margareta Brunegard from the Christian Democrats Party; and Janine Sofia Alm Ericson from the Green Party.

Swedish Parliamentary Delegation Holds Press Conference in Solidarity with Tibetans. (Photo Courtesy: Tenzin Jigme/ CTA)

The representatives from the donor organizations were in Dharamshala to attend the CTA Donors Conference, which was held over Aug 31-Sep 1. The conference deliberated on “securing Tibet’s future and partnering for progress” and was the second of its kind held after the first one organized by the CTA’s 12th Kashag (cabinet) under Kalon Tripa Prof. Samdhong Rinpoche.

CTA’s executive head, Sikyong Penpa Tsering, told the gathering that no cultural performances had been planned during the commemoration as a way to express solidarity with the government and people of Himachal Pradesh for the colossal loss caused by incessant rain. He also declared all the CTA staff would contribute a day’s salary to the Chief Minister’s relief fund to show support and gratitude to the Himachal government and people.

Justice Commissioner Tenzin Lungtok conferred awards and certificates to the recipients of this year’s class 12 Gaden Phodrang and Excellence awards for their academic distinction. Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel presented honorary awards to six Tibetan PhD students. A staff from the CTA’s Department of Education was presented a milestone award by the Speaker for her 25 years of public service.

Ceremonial scarves and mementoes were presented to the members of the Swedish Parliamentary Delegation and representatives of CTA’s donors as a token of appreciation on behalf of the CTA and the Tibetan people.