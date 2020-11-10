Switzerland raised Tibetan, other rights issues in video-conference with China 

(TibetanReview.net, Nov10’20) – Switzerland has on Nov 9 conveyed its concerns to China over the latter’s lack of respect for human rights, particularly with regard to the treatment of Uighurs, Tibetans and other ethnic and religious minorities, reported the PTI news agency Nov 9, citing an official release by the Swiss government. The occasion was Swiss State Secretary Krystyna Marty’s video-conference with China’s Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Qin Gang.

The statement was cited as saying that in addition to the current epidemiological situation, the talks focused on economic relations between the two countries and the human rights situation in China.

The report did not say how China reacted to the raising of the human rights related subjects.

“Respect for and promotion of human rights formed a substantial part of the political dialogue.

Switzerland expressed its concern about the lack of respect for human rights in China, particularly with regard to the treatment of Uighurs, Tibetans and other ethnic and religious minorities,” the Swiss government statement was quoted as saying on the meeting.

Also stated to have been discussed were China’s introduction of the national security law in Hong Kong and the associated restrictions on freedom of expression in the special administrative region.

The two leaders were reported to have expressed their hopes for an early normalisation of the epidemiological situation while emphasizing their willingness to promote regular exchanges and increased travel between the two countries.