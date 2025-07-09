The Panchen Lama’s Disappearance and China’s Assault on Religious Freedom

OPINION

Ashu Maan* sees China’s narrative behind its plan to appoint its own “reincarnation” of the 14th Dalai Lama – as in the case of the Panchen Lama before him – as a perfect synthesis of imperial control and modern authoritarianism. He contends that with the world’s second-largest economy systematically destroying a religious tradition while maintaining normal international relations, calls for respect for human rights have become mere platitudes.

On May 17, 1995, a six-year-old boy vanished from the face of the earth. Gedhun Choekyi Nyima had been recognised just three days earlier by the Dalai Lama as the 11th Panchen Lama, the second-highest spiritual leader in Tibetan Buddhism. His crime? Being chosen by his people’s spiritual leader rather than by an atheist Communist Party. Thirty years later, he remains disappeared, making him one of the world’s longest-held political prisoners and a powerful symbol of China’s ruthless assault on religious freedom.

This forced disappearance represents far more than a single tragedy. It exemplifies Beijing’s systematic destruction of Tibetan Buddhism and its broader campaign to subordinate all religious life to Communist Party control. The Panchen Lama case reveals how China weaponizes state power to erase centuries-old spiritual traditions, installing puppet religious leaders while eliminating authentic ones. Most troublingly, it exposes the international community’s inadequate response to this brazen violation of human rights and religious freedom.

The Mechanics of Religious Control

China’s abduction of the Panchen Lama was not impulsive but calculated political strategy. The Panchen Lama traditionally plays a crucial role in identifying the reincarnation of the Dalai Lama, and vice versa. By controlling this position, Beijing seeks to manipulate the eventual succession of Tibet’s spiritual leadership and legitimize its own authority over Tibetan Buddhism.

Within months of the boy’s disappearance, Chinese authorities appointed their own candidate: Gyaltsen Norbu, son of Communist Party members. This substitute has been groomed for decades to promote Beijing’s narrative, recently pledging to President Xi Jinping to advance the “sinicization of religion” and ensure Tibetan Buddhism serves the Party’s political agenda. He represents the ultimate corruption of spiritual authority, a religious leader whose legitimacy derives not from authentic Buddhist tradition but from state power.

China’s control mechanisms extend far beyond the Panchen Lama case. The government has implemented comprehensive regulations requiring all religious leaders to follow the lead of and support the Communist Party. Under Xi Jinping’s rule, authorities have imposed ‘Sinicization’ policies demanding that religious practices conform to Communist ideology. For Tibetan Buddhism specifically, this means eliminating references to the Dalai Lama, forcing monks to undergo “patriotic education,” and installing Party committees in monasteries.

The Golden Urn lottery system, originally a Qing Dynasty administrative practice, has been weaponised to legitimise state interference in religious succession. This ostensibly “traditional” method allows authorities to manipulate the selection of reincarnate lamas while claiming historical precedent. It represents the perfect synthesis of imperial control and modern authoritarianism.

The Broader Campaign Against Tibetan Buddhism

The Panchen Lama’s disappearance is the most visible symptom of a comprehensive assault on Tibetan religious life. Recent legislation has dramatically expanded state control over Tibetan Buddhist temples, requiring monasteries to demonstrate political loyalty and integrate Communist ideology into religious administration. Monks and nuns face mandatory indoctrination sessions, while access to traditional texts and teachings is severely restricted.

China’s campaign extends to cultural erasure through forced assimilation. Hundreds of thousands of Tibetan children have been separated from their families and placed in state-run boarding schools designed to eliminate Tibetan language and culture. Nomadic communities face forced relocation under the guise of “poverty alleviation,” destroying traditional ways of life that have sustained Tibetan Buddhism for centuries.

The suppression of the Dalai Lama’s influence forms another pillar of Beijing’s strategy. Tibetans face detention, imprisonment, and torture for possessing images of their spiritual leader, sharing his teachings, or even mentioning his name. This systematic eradication of Tibet’s most revered figure aims to sever the spiritual connection that binds Tibetan communities together.

The International Community’s Inadequate Response

While individual governments and organisations have expressed concern about the Panchen Lama’s fate, the international response has been woefully inadequate considering the severity and duration of this violation. Thirty years of diplomatic protests have achieved nothing—the boy remains disappeared, his whereabouts unknown, his fate uncertain.

Some meaningful initiatives have emerged. The United States has passed legislation authorising sanctions against Chinese officials who interfere in Dalai Lama succession. The European Parliament has adopted resolutions condemning China’s interference in Tibetan Buddhist leadership selection. UN human rights experts have repeatedly called for independent access to the Panchen Lama.

However, these measures remain largely symbolic. No major power has imposed significant economic consequences for the Panchen Lama’s disappearance. China’s economic influence has consistently trumped human rights concerns, with Western leaders implying that trade relationships take precedence over religious freedom violations.

Conclusion

The Panchen Lama’s thirty-year disappearance stands as an indictment of international inaction in the face of brazen human rights violations. A six-year-old boy was kidnapped for his religious identity and has been held captive for three decades, yet the world has failed to secure his freedom or hold his captors accountable.

This case tests whether the international community genuinely values religious freedom or merely pays lip service to it when convenient. China’s assault on Tibetan Buddhism will continue until it faces real consequences, not diplomatic protests or symbolic resolutions, but concrete costs that threaten the interests of those responsible for persecution.

The Panchen Lama’s fate is bound up with the fate of religious freedom itself. If a child can be disappeared for thirty years without consequence, then religious liberty has no meaningful protection anywhere. If the world’s second-largest economy can systematically destroy a religious tradition while maintaining normal international relations, then human rights have become mere platitudes.

We owe the Panchen Lama and all victims of religious persecution—far more than our silence. We owe them action commensurate with our stated values, consequences proportional to the crimes committed, and the moral courage to prioritise human dignity over economic convenience. The test is not whether we can express concern about religious persecution, but whether we can summon the will to stop it.

Thirty years is long enough. The time for half-measures and empty protests has passed. The international community must finally match its rhetoric with action—or admit that religious freedom means nothing at all.

* Ashu Maan is an Associate Fellow at the Centre for Land Warfare Studies. He was awarded the VCOAS Commendation card on Army Day 2025. He is currently pursuing his PhD from Amity University, Noida in Defence and Strategic Studies. He has previously worked with Institute of Chinese Studies. He has also contributed a chapter on “Denuclearization of North Korea” in the book titled Drifts and Dynamics: Russia’s Ukraine War and Northeast Asia. His research includes India-China territorial dispute, the Great Power Rivalry between the United States and China, and China’s Foreign Policy.