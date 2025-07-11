The Purge Deepens: Xi Jinping’s Military Reshuffling Reveals Broader Vulnerabilities

OPINION

While taking note of the fact that some experts see the recent surge of removal from office for corruption etc of some of President Xi Jinping’s known close associates and loyalists as his loss of grip on power, Ashu Maan* argues that the purges may indicate that Xi’s paranoia about potential challenges to his authority has intensified as China faces economic challenges and international isolation, adding that the prioritization of political loyalty over professional competence may compromise the PLA’s effectiveness as a fighting force.

The latest wave of military purges in China represents one of the most dramatic upheavals in the People’s Liberation Army since Xi Jinping assumed power in 2012. The removal of Admiral Miao Hua, Vice Admiral Li Hanjun, and the reported dismissal of General He Weidong from the Central Military Commission marks a new chapter in Xi’s ongoing effort to consolidate control over China’s military establishment. What makes these purges particularly significant is that they have increasingly targeted Xi’s own appointees and loyalists, rather than just rivals from competing factions.

The Faces of the Purge

The most prominent figure in the recent removals is Admiral Miao Hua, who until November 2024 served as director of the Political Work Department of the Central Military Commission. At 69 years old, Miao was considered one of Xi’s closest military allies, with their relationship dating back to Xi’s tenure as deputy party secretary in Fujian Province in the late 1990s. His career trajectory closely paralleled Xi’s rise to power, serving as political commissar of the Chinese Navy from 2014 to 2017 before being elevated to the CMC.

Miao’s position made him one of the most influential figures in the PLA, responsible for ideological control and personnel management within the military. His removal was particularly jarring because he had been instrumental in selecting personnel for key positions to strengthen Xi’s authority within the military ranks. The charges against him were initially described as “serious violations of discipline” but later upgraded to include “legal violations,” suggesting more severe misconduct than initially disclosed.

Vice Admiral Li Hanjun, the 60-year-old chief of staff of the PLA Navy, was stripped of his legislative credentials on June 27, 2025. Li had only been in his position since April 2024 and was considered influential in shaping current PLA Navy training practices. His rapid rise through the ranks and subsequent fall illustrates the volatility within China’s military hierarchy.

Perhaps most dramatically, General He Weidong, who served as vice chairman of the Central Military Commission and was considered Xi’s number two uniformed officer, reportedly disappeared from public view in March 2025. He had been rapidly elevated by Xi and was viewed as an increasingly important figure in the PLA, particularly given his role in commanding the Eastern Theater Command, which faces Taiwan.

The Loyalty Paradox

What distinguishes this latest purge from Xi’s earlier anti-corruption campaigns is the targeting of his own appointees and loyalists. Former Defense Minister Li Shangfu, who was expelled from the Communist Party in June 2024, was described as one of Xi’s most trusted generals. Li belonged to the “second generation red” — sons and daughters of high-ranking Communist Party cadres who helped establish the People’s Republic. His background in aerospace engineering made him part of the “Cosmos Club” that Xi had actively promoted.

Similarly, Wei Fenghe, Li’s predecessor as defence minister, was also expelled from the party over corruption allegations. Wei had previously headed the PLA Rocket Force from 2015 to 2017 and was considered another Xi loyalist.

The pattern suggests that political loyalty is no longer sufficient insurance against purges. As one analyst noted, “If I were Xi, I would be concerned about the perception that massive shakeups of the PLA may have led to the outside, particularly Western world, thinking that I am vulnerable and there is dissension between the PLA and the Party”.

The Rocket Force Decimation

The PLA Rocket Force, which oversees China’s nuclear arsenal, has been particularly hard hit by the purges. At least seven past or serving senior military officials from the Rocket Force have faced anti-corruption probes since 2023. Lieutenant General Sun Jinming, who served as chief of staff of the Rocket Force, was expelled from the party in July 2024. His predecessor, Li Yuchao, was also removed following corruption charges.

The systematic targeting of the Rocket Force leadership raises questions about the unit’s operational effectiveness. Bloomberg reported that corruption within the force was so extensive that nuclear missiles were allegedly filled with water instead of fuel, and missile silo lids were not functioning properly.

Information on Taiwan Views

The available evidence provides limited insight into these officials’ specific views on Taiwan. However, several contextual factors are relevant:

He Weidong commanded the Eastern Theater Command from 2019 to 2022, positioning him as a key figure in China’s military preparations vis-à-vis Taiwan. His appointment as CMC vice chairman was seen by some U.S. officials as raising concerns about potential military action against Taiwan, given his role in directing the PLA’s largest war games near Taiwan after Nancy Pelosi’s visit in 2022.

Li Shangfu had rebuffed contact with the U.S. military while serving as defence minister, and his appointment was viewed as a signal of China’s unwillingness to engage with Washington on sensitive issues.

The Dynamics of Power Consolidation

The purges serve multiple functions beyond addressing corruption. They represent Xi’s broader effort to ensure absolute loyalty within the military at a time of heightened geopolitical tensions. Xi has repeatedly stressed that the PLA must be loyal, clean, responsible, and capable of fulfilling the mission of strengthening the military.

However, the targeting of Xi’s own appointees suggests deeper systemic issues. Some analysts argue that the purges may indicate that Xi’s enemies within the PLA are “gunning down his protégés to weaken the power base of the ‘core of the Party center'”. The emergence of figures like Zhang Youxia, first vice chairman of the CMC, who may be asserting greater control over the PLA, suggests potential shifts in the military’s power dynamics.

Corruption vs. Political Control

While corruption is frequently cited as the official reason for these removals, the reality appears more complex. The scale and systematic nature of the purges suggest they serve broader political purposes. As one expert noted, “While graft is endemic to the Chinese military, purges in Leninist regimes also serve a political purpose”28.

The timing of these purges, coming as China faces economic challenges and international isolation, suggests they may be driven by Xi’s broader concerns about maintaining control. The removal of officials who were once considered loyal indicates that Xi’s paranoia about potential challenges to his authority has intensified.

Implications for Military Effectiveness

The continuous upheaval in military leadership raises questions about the PLA’s operational readiness. The removal of experienced commanders and the atmosphere of suspicion within the ranks could undermine military effectiveness at a critical time. However, Xi appears willing to accept short-term disruption in pursuit of long-term control.

The purges also highlight the challenges facing China’s military modernization efforts. Despite massive investments in new capabilities, the persistent corruption and political infighting suggest that structural problems remain deeply embedded within the system.

Conclusion

The recent military purges represent more than just an anti-corruption campaign; they reveal the depth of Xi Jinping’s concerns about loyalty and control within China’s military establishment. The targeting of his own appointees suggests that even previously trusted allies are now viewed as potential threats. This pattern of increasing paranoia and the willingness to sacrifice experienced military leaders for political control may ultimately weaken China’s military capabilities even as Xi seeks to strengthen his personal authority.

The lack of transparency around these purges and the limited information about the officials’ specific policy positions, particularly regarding Taiwan, reflects the highly centralized and secretive nature of Chinese military decision-making. As Xi continues to consolidate power, the PLA’s effectiveness as a fighting force may be compromised by the constant threat of purges and the prioritization of political loyalty over professional competence.

* Ashu Maan is an Associate Fellow at the Centre for Land Warfare Studies. He was awarded the VCOAS Commendation card on Army Day 2025. He is currently pursuing his PhD from Amity University, Noida, in Defence and Strategic Studies. He has previously worked with Institute of Chinese Studies. He has also contributed a chapter on “Denuclearization of North Korea” in the book titled Drifts and Dynamics: Russia’s Ukraine War and Northeast Asia. His research includes India-China territorial dispute, the Great Power Rivalry between the United States and China, and China’s Foreign Policy.