Though falling, daily Covid-19 cases in India four times world’s 2nd highest Brazil’s; reported active Tibetan cases 1,267

(TibetanReview.net, Jun03’21) – The daily new Covid cases in India has continued to remain below 2 lakh for the seventh day in a row. Also, for the third day in a row, active Covid-19 cases have been below 20 lakh. It is also the 21st consecutive day recoveries have outnumbered new infections in the country, noted the timesofindia.com Jun 3.

The trend in India is consistent with the global patterns as other hotspots – USA, Brazil, Argentina and so on are also cooling off, noted another timesofindia.com report Jun 3.

However, despite the fall in cases, India’s case count is about four times the 30,000 cases reported by Brazil, the world’s second worst-hit country in terms of fresh cases, the report added.

***

The latest data from India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare show that the number of daily new cases had further increased to 134,154, while the daily new deaths having declined to 2,887 in the past 24 hours recorded on Jun 3 at 8 AM, taking their cumulative totals to 28,441,986 cases and 337,989 deaths respectively.

Total recoveries have continued to improve to reach over 26.39 million (26,390,584 or 92.79%) while active cases have further declined to reach over 1.71 million (1,713,413 or 6.02%). The case fatality rate had, however, increased to 1.19%. The daily positivity rate has fallen to 6.21% while the weekly positivity rate had fallen to 7.66%.

All states and Union Territories except Telangana, Tripura, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Sikkim and Mizoram, have reported declines in active cases.

The country reported its highest ever daily new cases at 4,14,188 on May 7. It has been below three lakhs since May 17.

Eight states continue to have more than 50,000 active cases, namely Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Odisha, and Assam.

Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Andhra Pradesh are the only states to report more than 10,000 daily new cases this morning.

India is currently the country with the world’s second highest total number of Covid-19 cases after the USA, and the third highest total number of deaths after the USA and Brazil.

***

The cumulative total of Covid-19 cases among Tibetans in India and Nepal has increased by 65 to reach 4,581, according to the tally of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) on its Tibet.net website Jun 3. Of them 3,194 had recovered while 1,267 were active. The number of those who have died has further increased by 2 to reach 120.

***

Across the world the number of Covid-19 cases totaled over 171.7 million (171,711,450) and the deaths over 3.69 million (3,692,586), according to the tally of Johns Hopkins University as of Jun 3, 2021 at 3:53 PM.