Tibetan American Entrepreneurs Bagged Rookie of the Year Award from a top US Company

by Gangjong Bu

(TibetanReview.net, Jun19’20) – Two young Tibetan American entrepreneurs Phil Dhargyal and Tenzin Jigme won the “Rookie of the Year Award” from the PuroClean Company on June 17, 2020.

The Florida-based PuroClean parent company announced this award at its 2020 convention, one of the most anticipated annual meeting of the year, where over 280 owners from across the USA and Canada gathered to celebrate their success of the past year and motivating for the coming year. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 PuroClean Award ceremony was held virtually on June 17, 2020, at 5:00 p.m., and the entire ceremony was live-streamed at https://www.crowdcast.io/e/2020-awards/1.

President and C.O.O. of PuroClean Company Steve White said: “I love this Award for people who get off to the fastest start in our business. This award is given annually to the person who is starter business, starting from scratch, and has their highest sales, in their first twelve months in the business during the calendar year 2019. We are very excited to announce the Rookie of the Year Award to Phil Dhargyal and Tenzin Jigme, Alexandria, VA, U.S.”

The award is a recognition of their hardworking attitude, sincere dedication, and the highest professionalism they bring to their business. Relatively new to entrepreneurship, Phil Dhargyal and Tenzin Jigme opened their first PuroClean franchise in Alexandria over a year ago and also opened up the second franchise in McLean. Unlike other startup businesses with loss in the first year, they not only smartly managed their business but also thrived.

Founded in 1990, PuroClean parent company has franchisees in and out of the USA. They offer emergency restoration services to the insurance industry, home service providers, and property owners for property damage caused by water, fire, mold, bio-hazard, and other conditions.

Phil Dhargyal and Tenzin Jigme received the rare all 5 stars ratings from their customers because of their perfectionism and excellence in business management as exemplified by the customers’ satisfaction.

One confident customer wrote, “Tenzin is very experienced, knowledgeable, honest, and professional. These traits combined are very hard to find. His team did a wonderful job in a timely and cost-effective manner. I’m very pleased with their work and would recommend PuroClean of Alexandria to my family and friends!”

Another satisfied customer wrote, “I’ve lived in Alexandria (Kingstowne area) for over 20 years and have dealt with many different home-related companies in the area. Dealing with this company has by far been the best experience I’ve had. Kind, honest, professional, on-time, informative and thorough. I honestly cannot say enough about them. From making the appt to having the project manager in my home during a pandemic (masks and respectful of distance) to information and guidance, this company is absolutely wonderful. I’m very grateful to them and their incredible team.”

The two young owners were delighted with their milestone achievement in business in the first year. Phil Dhargyal said, “Our business motto is care with compassion. This recognition to us is a validation of the compassion and care we have shown and demonstrated to our customers at every step of the way. We are happy to realize the kind of obstacles that we have overcome and the long way it took us to reach where we are now. The award means a lot to us, as well as to our employees, contractors, and business partners. And it is a morale booster and an inspiration to further our excellence in the service to our customers.”

Their business motto is inspired by what HH the Dalai Lama said: “Compassion is not religious business, it is human business, it is not luxury, it is essential for our own peace and mental stability, it is essential for human survival.”

The idea of opening their own business was born when they were working in a similar restoration company earlier, where they got the first-hand experience, the know-how of the business operation, and the skills set required. Both are modest and humble in their day to day life interactions with other Tibetans in the community with a strong drive and determination to succeed. Their business motto of care and compassion was even reached to their local community through generous sponsorship. At a 2019 Capital Area Tibetan Sunday School annual fund-raising, PuroClean sponsored the entire hall rental for the fundraising to the delight of Tibetan parents and children. Phil Dhargyal even served as president of Regional Tibetan Youth Congress in Washington D.C.

Phil Dhargyal and Tenzin Jigme are good friends from their early time in the USA and often played soccer together. Both of them are from Tibetan refugee parents. Phil Dhargyal escaped from China into exile at a young age while Tenzin Jigme was born in exile. Despite their slightly different background, their strong friendship and successful partnership are bonded by their sense of Tibetan identity, their unique set of personality, and professional skills.

Uprooted from their own homeland in Tibet and despite all challenges and obstacles, the two young Tibetans are examples of what can be achieved. Phil Dhargyal who left college to pursue his own dream said, “I am grateful to my family, relatives, and friends for their support and belief in me in my maiden business ventures. America is a land of opportunity, and through hard work and self-confidence, we can not only make a profit for ourselves but also can give back to our Tibetan cause and community.”

(Contact number of PureClean Owners Phil Dhargyal And Tenzin Jigme : 703-713-2452)

