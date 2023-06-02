29.1 C
New Delhi
Friday, June 2, 2023
spot_img
Tibet News

Tibetan Plateau lakes emitting high level of harmful gas due to rapid global warming

27
0

Must Read

(TibetanReview.net, Jun02’23) – Nitrogen oxides affect health and climate, and lakes on the Tibetan Plateau are emitting unexpectedly high levels of them, showing the effect of global warming, said a new research paper published on the nature.com website Jun 1.

The paper said that their emissions from inland waters such as lakes are generally considered negligible and are absent in air quality and climate models.

But “here we find unexpected high emissions of nitric oxide from remote lakes on the Tibetan Plateau, based on satellite observations of tropospheric nitrogen dioxide vertical column densities and subsequent emission inversion at a fine resolution of 5 km,” the paper’s authors – Hao Kong, Jintai Lin, Yuhang Zhang, Chunjin Li, Chenghao Xu, Lu Shen, Xuejun Liu, Kun Yang, Hang Su & Wanyun Xu – have said.

“Such strong natural emissions from inland waters have not been reported, to the best of our knowledge.

“The emissions are derived from microbial processes in association with substantial warming and melting of glacier and permafrost on the plateau, constituting a previously unknown feedback between climate, lake ecology and nitrogen emissions, “the paper has said.

Previous articleCzech Senate committee urges end to China’s forced assimilation boarding schools in Tibet, Dalai Lama reincarnation meddling

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

SOCIAL MEDIA

6,269FansLike
1,080FollowersFollow
9,733FollowersFollow

Opinions

Articlestibetanreview -

The Defamation of the Dalai Lama: An Intercultural Analysis

OPINION Human behaviors often violate each other’s expectations, which is especially true and rampant in an intercultural setting, and the...
Read more
Letterstibetanreview -

Controverted Dalai Lama video clip and the Tibetan cry of ‘please listen to us’

LETTER Now, more than ever, the international community needs to listen to the Tibetan people’s constant cry of please listen...
Read more

Latest News

More Articles Like This

Tibetan Review is an editorially independent monthly publication in English of news and views and other informative and stimulating features. It is not funded by any government, nor is it affiliated or related to any interest group. It is more than anything else a readers’ magazine founded in 1967 and currently based in Delhi, India.
© TibetanReview 2020. All Rights Reserved.