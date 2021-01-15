7.3 C
China Watch

Two reports accuse China of committing genocide in Xinjiang

By tibetanreview
(Cartoon courtesy: Uyghur Bulletin/Twitter)

(TibetanReview.net, Jan15’21) – China possibly carried out “genocide” against Uyghurs and other minority Muslims in its western region of Xinjiang, said the US Congressional-Executive Commission on China (CECC) in a report it released on Jan 15. Also, the British Conservative Party Human Rights Commission said in a report Jan 14 that actions of the Chinese Communist Party in Xinjiang were “indicative of genocide”.

Referring to unprecedented steps the Communist Party of China had taken to extend their repressive policies through censorship, intimidation, and the detention of people for exercising their fundamental human rights, CECC has said, “new evidence emerged that crimes against humanity–and possibly genocide–are occurring”.

The report further said the actions of the Chinese government also “contravene both the letter and the spirit of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights”; violated its obligations under the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, which the Chinese government “has signed but not ratified”; and violated the International Covenant on Economic, Social, and Cultural Rights, ratified in 2001.

The report urged members of the US Congress and Administration officials to call on the Chinese government to end the mass arbitrary detention of predominantly Muslim ethnic minorities, including Uyghurs, Kazakhs, Kyrgyz, Hui, and others, in mass internment camps, and release those currently detained.

China has been rebuked globally for cracking down on Uyghur Muslims by sending them to mass detention camps, interfering in their religious activities and sending members of the community to undergo some form of forcible re-education or indoctrination., noted the ANI news agency Jan 15.

It cited some experts as saying reports of mass surveillance, torture, arbitrary detentions and forced detentions employed by China against Uyghurs amounted to “demographic genocide”.

In Britain, the Commission’s report was stated to provide insurmountable evidence of genocide done against the Uyghurs who were being targeted for extinction of its “intellectuals, the rich, and the religious” through torture, forced labor, forced organ donations, forced sterilizations, and forced surgeries to keep them from giving birth.

“We believe that the CCP is committing mass atrocity crimes against the Uyghurs and others,” the British Conservative Party Human Rights Commission report, “The Darkness Deepens: The Crackdown On Human Rights in China 2016-2020″, was reported to stress, adding, “that is evidence indicative of the crime of genocide.”

The Commission has further said that “between one and three million Uyghur Muslims have been detained in concentration camps” where people are injected of medicines that “made them mentally ill” since the Communist Party ensures they “will change their thinking”.

tibetanreview

