Urgent reforms needed to sustain the TCV schools

OPINION

Tenzin Jigmey* argues that While TCV has undoubtedly succeeded in preserving cultural continuity and providing moral guidance rooted in Tibetan values and Buddhist principles, it has fallen short in delivering the rigorous academic foundation required for those under its care to compete in today’s globalized and highly competitive world, an observation which might be true of other Tibetan schools in exile as well.

In 1980, my journey began from Tibet to India. My educational journey is a story of perseverance, ambition, and critical reflection on the institutions that shaped me. Growing up as a Tibetan in exile, I received my schooling in the Tibetan Children’s Village (TCV) school system, which was established by His Holiness the Dalai Lama to educate young Tibetans and preserve our cultural identity. While the system offered me refuge and a basic education during those turbulent times, it also revealed its limitations — both in academic rigor and in preparing students to compete in the wider world.

The Promise of TCV Education

The TCV schools were founded with noble intentions: to provide Tibetan refugee children with food, shelter, and an education rooted in Tibetan language, culture, and Buddhist values. For many students, including myself, TCV was more than just a school trip. It was both a family and a home. Teachers emphasized moral education, respect for elders, and loyalty to the community. These aspects of the TCV experience instilled in me a deep sense of cultural identity and compassion.

Academically, however, the TCV curriculum was often inconsistent and outdated. While it aimed to balance Tibetan and Indian educational requirements, it struggled to do it effectively. Many teachers lacked proper training, and resources were scarce. The focus was more on rote memorization than on critical thinking, creativity, or scientific inquiry. There was no proper guidance, and no strong support from family either, which made the educational journey even more challenging.

Despite these challenges, I excelled through sheer determination. My curiosity and love for science motivated me to go beyond the classroom and seek knowledge elsewhere. I have learned mostly through self-study, sought out better books, and eventually pursued higher education in the sciences. I later became a science teacher myself, sought to inspire students with a passion for learning quality that I felt had been missing from my own early education.

I joined TCV in 1997 as a science teacher, eager to contribute to the education of Tibetan children and to give back to the community that had raised me. However, after four years, I decided to leave the job. During those years, I witnessed widespread nepotism and a lack of professionalism in the school system. Many teachers were assigned to teach not because of their qualifications or passion, but because of their connections, and some lacked even the basic competence required for their roles. This created an environment where mediocrity was tolerated, and genuine talent was often overlooked.

As a young teacher who believed in the transformative power of education, I found this deeply discouraging. I began to worry about my own future and the risk of becoming stagnant in such a system — one where growth, innovation, and excellence were neither valued nor rewarded. Staying there felt like compromising my own aspirations and settling for less than what I was capable of. Leaving TCV was not an easy decision, but it was necessary. It allowed me to pursue higher goals, seek out environments that valued merit and professionalism, and continue my journey of personal and professional development. In hindsight, the experience taught me not only about the challenges within the TCV system but also about the importance of standing up for one’s own growth and integrity.

For the last 30 to 40 years, I have often wondered: despite spending millions of dollars on the education of Tibetan children in exile, why do so many of them remain underprepared for higher education and the global job market? Even after graduating from TCV and other Tibetan schools, many students still lack basic skills in research, writing, and analytical thinking. As a result, they often feel lost and disoriented when they enter Indian universities or encounter competitive environments outside the community. While a few individuals have managed to build a successful life and give back to the community, these are exceptions rather than the norm. We still see no Tibetan millionaires, no notable scientists, no influential investment bankers or business leaders emerging from our education system. This raises a painful but necessary question: where are the problems? Is it the outdated curriculum? The lack of accountability and professionalism among teachers? The overemphasis on cultural preservation at the expense of practical, modern skills? Or perhaps it is a lack of vision and leadership at the institutional level? These are questions we must confront honestly if we truly want to empower the next generation of Tibetans to thrive in the modern world while preserving their identity.

The Failure of the TCV Education System

From my perspective, the failure of the Tibetan Children’s Village (TCV) education system lies primarily in its inability to evolve and adapt to the changing needs of modern Tibetan youth. While TCV has undoubtedly succeeded in preserving cultural continuity and providing moral guidance rooted in Tibetan values and Buddhist principles, it has fallen short in delivering the rigorous academic foundation required to compete in today’s globalized and highly competitive world.

Several critical issues contribute to this shortfall:

• Outdated Pedagogy: The teaching methods remain largely traditional and rigid. Classrooms rely heavily on rote memorization and strict discipline, leaving little room for fostering inquiry, critical thinking, creativity, or open debate. Such an approach does not prepare students to solve complex problems or adapt to rapidly changing environments.

• Lack of Professional Development: Many teachers lack access to ongoing training and modern pedagogical skills. Without adequate support, professional growth stagnates, and educators are unable to provide the quality instruction necessary to inspire and challenge students.

• Insufficient Resources: The absence of well-equipped libraries, laboratories, and modern technology severely limits students’ exposure to science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) fields. This resource gap leaves students ill-prepared to pursue higher education in these critical areas or to enter the workforce with competitive skills.

• Overemphasis on Tradition at the Expense of Practical Skills: While maintaining Tibetan language, culture, and Buddhist values is essential, an exclusive focus on tradition often sidelines practical and marketable skills such as advanced communication, research methodologies, digital literacy, and entrepreneurial thinking. These are vital for success in the 21st century.

The consequences of these systemic weaknesses are visible in the experiences of many TCV graduates. When they transition to Indian universities or Western institutions, they frequently face difficulties adapting to higher academic standards and competitive environments. Many struggle with independent research, analytical writing, and critical reasoning—skills often assumed in these settings but insufficiently developed in TCV. This gap results in a significant number of students dropping out or settling for jobs that do not reflect their true potential or ambitions.

Moreover, the lack of successful role models—no Tibetan millionaires, renowned scientists, or leaders in global finance—reflects the education system’s failure to nurture talents who can make a substantial impact beyond the community.

In all, the TCV education system’s current structure risks producing students who are culturally knowledgeable but academically underprepared and professionally disadvantaged. To ensure that Tibetan youth can thrive in today’s world while honoring their heritage, urgent reforms are needed. These include modernizing pedagogy, investing in teacher training, expanding resources, and balancing cultural preservation with practical skill-building to open doors to global opportunities.

A Fresh Start in the U.S.

In 2007, when I first arrived in the United States, I was determined to succeed, but I had little guidance or support. The educational culture here was vastly different from what I had known in TCV. Unlike the rigid, rote-learning environment I grew up with, American classrooms encouraged discussion, critical thinking, and exploration. Adjusting to this new system was challenging — language barriers, cultural differences, and the high expectations of American colleges all posed significant obstacles.

I have gained valuable experience working in an analytical testing laboratory, which deepened my understanding of practical applications of chemistry in real-world settings. Following that, I transitioned into education and taught chemistry across three different school districts. This diverse teaching experience helped me adapt to different student needs and educational environments.

Currently, I teach Advanced Placement (AP) Chemistry, a challenging and rigorous course that prepares high school students for college-level science. In addition to my high school teaching role, I also serve as an adjunct chemistry lecturer at Union County College in New Jersey. In this capacity, I have the opportunity to teach college students, further refine my teaching skills, and contribute to higher education. Through these roles, I am committed to inspiring curiosity and critical thinking in my students, helping them develop a strong foundation in chemistry while encouraging them to explore the subject beyond textbooks.

Why TCV Needs Urgent Reform

The Tibetan Children’s Village stands at a crucial juncture in its history. For decades, it has been more than just a school — it has been a home, a refuge, and a symbol of hope for thousands of Tibetan children in exile. Established with the noble mission of preserving Tibetan culture, language, and identity while providing education to children displaced by Chinese occupation, TCV has served its community with dedication and compassion.

However, the world has changed dramatically since TCV’s founding, and the needs of Tibetan youth today are very different from those of previous generations. Unfortunately, TCV has not adapted fast enough to these changing realities. Without meaningful and urgent reform, it risks becoming outdated and unable to fulfil its mission effectively.

Key Reasons for Reform

1. Overdependence on Donations

From its inception, TCV has relied almost entirely on donations from individuals, NGOs, and government sponsors. As global economic conditions fluctuate and donor priorities shift to other urgent global crises — such as climate change, refugee crises, and natural disasters — funding for TCV has declined significantly. This over-reliance on unpredictable external funding makes it difficult to plan strategically or invest in long-term improvements.

2. Rising Operational Costs

The cost of maintaining schools — including competitive salaries for qualified teachers, infrastructure repairs, utilities, and educational resources — has grown steadily over the years. Unfortunately, this increase in expenses has not been matched by growth in funding, creating chronic budget shortfalls.

3. Greater Competition for Limited Funds

The philanthropic landscape has changed considerably. Today, countless worthy causes compete for the same pool of donor funds. Compared to more visible and immediate global crises, Tibet’s situation often seems less urgent in the eyes of potential donors, leading to diminished support.

4. Changing Demographics of the Tibetan Community

Over the last two decades, the Tibetan exile community itself has shifted. Many Tibetan families have migrated to Western countries or integrated more fully into Indian society, where alternative educational opportunities are available. As a result, enrolment at TCV schools has declined, making the current scale of the institution difficult to sustain financially and logistically.

5. Economic Challenges in Host Countries

Rising inflation, currency fluctuations, and economic instability in India and Nepal — the countries where most TCV schools operate — have driven up the costs of running the schools while also limiting local fundraising possibilities.

6. Lack of Modernization in Education

Perhaps the most critical issue is that TCV’s educational model has not kept pace with the evolving needs of students or the demands of the global economy. While preserving Tibetan culture and values is essential, the heavy reliance on rote memorization and outdated teaching practices leaves students underprepared for higher education and the modern workforce. Skills such as critical thinking, problem-solving, digital literacy, and creativity are not adequately emphasized.

7. End of Migration from Tibet

For decades, TCV served as a sanctuary for children arriving from inside Tibet. With increasing restrictions and surveillance at the Tibet-India border in recent years, the flow of young refugees from Tibet has all but stopped. This has reduced the number of new students, raising questions about how to redefine TCV’s mission in this new context.

The Way Forward

The challenges TCV faces today are not insurmountable — but they demand a bold vision and decisive action. Reform is not only necessary but inevitable if TCV wishes to remain relevant and impactful.

Reforms could include:

• Modernizing the curriculum to balance Tibetan cultural education with strong academic and career-oriented skills, including STEM, research, entrepreneurship, and digital competence.

• Investing in teacher training, ensuring educators are not only culturally rooted but also pedagogically skilled and up-to-date with best teaching practices.

• Diversifying funding sources, exploring sustainable revenue models, alumni contributions, and partnerships with universities and corporations.

• Right-sizing operations by consolidating schools where necessary and investing more in fewer but higher-quality institutions.

• Strengthening leadership and accountability, moving away from nepotism and complacency toward meritocracy and transparency.

In short, TCV needs to reimagine itself as an institution that not only preserves Tibetan identity but also empowers Tibetan youth to succeed and lead in the modern world. Without substantial reform, it risks stagnation, irrelevance, and the loss of trust from the very community it seeks to serve.

* Tenzin Jigmey is presently a high school chemistry teacher and an adjunct lecturer at Union County College in New Jersey. With years of experience in both education and laboratory work, he brings a unique perspective as someone who has journeyed from the Tibetan exile school system to the American education system. His reflections draw on his personal experiences as a student, teacher, and community member dedicated to education and growth.