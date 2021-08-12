US ambassador in Delhi’s meeting with Dalai Lama’s envoy angers China again

(TibetanReview.net, Aug12’21) – China on Aug 11 called the US a repeat offender after its Ambassador to India, Mr Atul Keshap, met with the Dalai Lama’s New Delhi-based envoy Mr Ngodup Dongchung.

Earlier, in July, during his visit to India, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Ngodup Dongchung and described it as the most significant contact with the Tibetan government-in-exile since the Dalai Lama met president Barack Obama in Washington in 2016.

The so-called “Tibetan government-in-exile” is a separatist political organization with an agenda to pursue “Tibetan independence” which is completely in violation of China’s Constitution and laws and is not recognized by any country, China’s official globaltimes.cn Aug 12 cited a spokesperson of Chinese Embassy Counsellor Wang Xiaojian as saying on his Twitter account Aug 11.

The Chinese Embassy in India strongly opposed the repeated provocative acts by the US after its ambassador in India met with Ngodup Dongchung, the report said.

China’s angry reaction came after the US Ambassador in India Atul Keshap tweeted on Aug 10 evening that he “enjoyed meeting with Ngodup Dongchung, Representative of His Holiness the Dalai Lama. The US supports the religious freedom and the preservation of Tibetans’ unique cultural and linguistic identities and respects the Dalai Lama’s vision for the equal rights of all people.”

Any form of contact between the US and the Dalai Lama clique is a violation of the US commitment to acknowledge Tibet as a part of China, to not support “Tibetan Independence,” and to not support attempts to split China, Wang has said.

He was stated to have urged the US to honor its commitment, stop meddling in China’s internal affairs under the pretext of Tibetan affairs, and offer no support to the “Tibetan independence” forces to engage in anti-China separatist activities.