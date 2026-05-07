US highlights China’s atrocities on Tibetans ahead of President Trump’s visit

(TibetanReview.net, May07’26) – As the US is reportedly expected to raise human rights concerns and Hong Kong’s jailed media tycoon Jimmy Lai during President Donald Trump’s upcoming visit to China in the coming days, its House Appropriations Committee has, in its fiscal year 2027 report, called for a stepped-up engagement with the Nepalese government to ensure the protection of Tibetan refugees. Tibetan refugees in Nepal suffer largely due to pressure on Kathmandu from Beijing.

Last month, US Assistant Secretary of State Samir Paul Kapur raised the plight of Tibetan refugees languishing in Nepal without any documentation during his three-day visit to the country which began on Apr 20. Now the committee has also highlighted the need for stronger diplomatic efforts to secure the rights and safety of these communities living in Nepal.

A key recommendation in the report is the revival of the refugee registration process. The committee has called for renewed steps to register all Tibetan refugees, many of whom have been without legal recognition since the process was stopped in 1995 under pressure from China.

The committee has also expressed “growing concern” over China’s rising influence in Nepal, which has made Tibetan communities more exposed to risks, including stricter controls on basic freedoms.

The committee has stressed the importance of continuing financial support for Tibetan refugee assistance programs in both Nepal and India, with the funding levels remaining similar to previous years to ensure that humanitarian aid is not disrupted.

For the fiscal year 2027, the committee has proposed $10 million for cultural preservation efforts within Tibet and $8 million for refugee and diaspora support programs in India and Nepal. These funds are intended to support both immediate humanitarian needs and long-term cultural sustainability for Tibetan communities.

Also, on Apr 29, a bipartisan bill – the ‘Tibet Atrocities Determination Act’ – was introduced in the US Senate, aimed at formally assessing China’s atrocities in Tibet. This would include China’s forced displacement, detention, cultural suppression, sinicization of Tibetan Buddhism and boarding school systems.

These moves have come alongside broader US efforts, including the Resolve Tibet Act, which seeks to counter China’s false narrative on Tibet and its historical status and expresses support for dialogue between Beijing and Tibetan representatives.