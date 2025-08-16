US President Trump a factor in ongoing warming of Sino-India ties?

(TibetanReview.net, Aug16’25) – Partly seen as a result of US President Donald Trump’s mercurial tariff policies on them, China and India appear to have become friendlier and more cooperative in the normalization of their bilateral ties in recent times. Two senior Chinese ministers attended India’s Independence Day reception at the Indian embassy in Beijing on Aug 15 while China’s Foreign Minister and Special Representative on the China-India boundary question, Wang Yi, is visiting India over Aug 18-20. Besides, talks have been ongoing for the resumption of border trade as well as direct flight services between the two countries.

The visit of Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Miao Deyu and Vice Minister Sun Haiyan of the International Department of the ruling Communist Party of China as chief guests at the Indian embassy came ahead of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s likely visit to China for the annual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation later this month, noted the PTI news agency Aug 15.

At the function, Sun has congratulated India while the International Department of the Communist Party headed by him has said in a press release that the relations between the two countries were currently maintaining a momentum of improvement and development.

China is willing to work with India to implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, enhance political mutual trust, expand exchanges and cooperation, and promote the healthy and stable development of relations, she has said.

On his part, the Indian Ambassador to China, Pradeep Kumar Rawat, has highlighted the importance of India-China relations, saying “Our two peoples have played a significant role in shaping human history, and we have a significant responsibility to promote peace and development.”

“There is a need for India and China to work together to realise the aspirations of 2.8 billion people. Amid global uncertainties, relations between India and China are a factor of stability and balance,” he has said. He has noted that bilateral relations had witnessed “periods of great development and also of serious challenges”.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Wang will visit India and hold the 24th Round of Talks Between the Special Representatives of China and India on the Boundary Question at the invitation of the Indian side beginning Aug 18, reported China’s official Xinhua news agency Aug 16.

This is only the second such meeting taking place since a deadly clash in 2020 between Indian and Chinese troops at the Ladakh border. Wang’s Indian counterpart, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar travelled, to Beijing in July. Wang will talk with the Indian Special Representative for the boundary question, Mr Ajit Doval, who is also the National Security Advisor.

Relations between the two Asian giants have been thawing since an agreement in Oct 2024 on patrolling their Himalayan border, easing a five-year standoff that had hurt trade, investment and air travel.

Relations were further boosted in recent weeks amid new tensions in India-US ties after decades of progress, Reuters Aug 16 cited analysts as saying, as Trump posed a 50% tariff on Indian exports to the United States – one of the highest levels among Washington’s strategic partners.

The long-time rivals China and India are quietly and cautiously strengthening ties against the backdrop of Mr Trump’s unpredictable approach to both, the report said.

Also, in recent weeks, officials from China and India have said they were in talks to restart border trade while moves to restore direct flights and resume the issuance of tourist visas are also being viewed as steps towards rebuilding bilateral ties, the report noted.

Direct flights have been suspended for the past five years, initially due to the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic and thereafter by the Ladakh border tensions.

Trade between the two countries along the India-Tibet Himalayas has also remained suspended over the past more than than five years for the same reasons. Foreign ministry officials on both sides have said they have been discussing resuming the border trade, reported the AFP Aug 14.

Past trade between the neighbors across the icy and high-altitude Himalayan border passes was usually small in volume, but any resumption is significant for its symbolism, the report noted.

As regards what is going on in Sino-India ties in recent days, the timesofindia.com said Aug 14, that US President Trump may have unwittingly achieved what once seemed improbable — a thaw in India-China relations, or at least the first signs of one.

Despite Beijing’s backing of Pakistan during Operation Sindoor in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, the recent easing of tensions between New Delhi and Beijing can be traced, in part, to Trump’s actions, though he has claimed no credit, the report noted.