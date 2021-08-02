Weekly Covid-19 cases in India surged 7.5% after 11-week decline

(TibetanReview.net, Aug02’21) – Fresh Covid-19 cases in India registered a week-on-week rise for the first time in 12 weeks since the peak of the second wave in early May in what could be an early sign of another spike in the pandemic, reported the timesofindia.com Aug 2. It I said, however, that the surge was currently limited mainly to Kerala and, to a much lesser degree, neighbouring Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

The fall in weekly cases had slowed to 1.4% in the week prior to the current surge.

Daily actively case have increased for the sixth day running while daily new cases have declined after continued increase for five days.

***

The latest data from India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare show that the number of daily new cases had declined by 1,698, or 4%, to 40,134 while the daily new deaths had declined by 119 to 422 in the past 24 hours recorded on Aug 2 at 8 AM, taking their cumulative totals to 31,695,958 cases and 424,773 deaths respectively.

The country reported its highest ever daily new cases of 4,14,188 on May 7.

Total recoveries have continued to improve to reach over 30.85 million (30,857,467 or 97.35%) while active cases have increased yet again by 2,766 to reach over .41 million (413,718 or 1.31%).

The fatality rate was 1.34%.

The daily positivity rate was up at 2.81% and the weekly positivity down at 2.37%.

Sixteen states / Union Territories namely Maharashtra (+2,212), Kerala (+2,880), Karnataka (+348), Delhi (+1), Chattisgarh (+56), Rajasthan (+2), Gujarat (+2), Madhya Pradesh (+3), Haryana (+3), Jammu And Kashmir (+35), Himachal Pradesh (+12), Puducherry (+20), Meghalaya (+77), Nagaland (+15), Sikkim (+54), and Ladakh (+1) have reported increases in active cases.

Ten states continue to have more than 10,000 active cases.

India is currently the country with the world’s second highest number of Covid-19 cases after the USA, and the third highest total number of deaths after the USA and Brazil. It is still among countries reporting the highest number of daily new cases.

***

The cumulative total of Covid-19 cases among Tibetans in India and Nepal has remained unchanged for the third day at 5,716 for the second day, according to the tally of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) on its Tibet.net website Aug 2. Of them 5,042 had recovered while 536 were active. The total fatality was 138.

***

Across the world the number of Covid-19 cases totaled over 198.3 million (198,340,512) and the deaths over 4.22 million (4,224,520), according to the tally of Johns Hopkins University as of Aug 2, 2021 at 1:51 PM.