Wuhan coronavirus death toll crosses 1000, situation ‘still very grave’ at epicentre

(TibetanReview.net, Feb11’20) – The official death toll from the raging novel coronavirus infection across mainland China climbed to 1,016 with 42,638 confirmed cases as of Feb 10, reported China’s official chinadaily.com.cn Feb 11. These included 108 deaths on Feb 10, yet another daily record. The number of newly confirmed cases on the day was stated to be 2,478. President Xi Jinping has called the situation still very grave in Wuhan.

New confirmed cases in the Chinese mainland, excluding Hubei province, had declined for seven straight days, said another chinadaily.com.cn report Feb 11.

Another 3,536 suspected cases were added over the course of Feb 10, taking the total on mainland China to 21,675, the report added.

A total of 7,333 patients were stated to be in serious condition while the number of those cured and discharged totaled 3,996, the report added.

Those under medical observation due to close contact with infected patients were stated to total 187,728.

President Xi, who had largely kept out of public view since the virus’s outbreak and spread across the country, has on Feb 10 called the situation at the epicentre “still very grave” and urged “more decisive measures” to contain the spread of the virus. State broadcaster CCTV showed him visiting a hospital treating infected patients in Beijing.

The AFP Feb 11 cited state media as reporting Xi put on a blue mask and white surgical gown to meet doctors at Beijing Ditan hospital, observe the treatment of patients, and spoke via video link to doctors in Wuhan.

By Blogsdna