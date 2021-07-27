Xinjiang, Tibet and Hong Kong among strong US-China disagreements

(TibetanReview.net, Jul27’21) – The United States Deputy secretary of state Wendy Sherman raised the issue of genocide in Xinjiang, human right abuse in Tibet and Beijing’s anti-democratic crackdown in Hong Kong during her meeting Jul 26 with Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi, reported the hindustantimes.com Jul 26, citing a State Department spokesperson.

During her two-day visit, Sherman was also reported to have conveyed Washington’s concerns about People Republic of China’s unwillingness to cooperate with the World Health Organization (WHO) on a second phase investigation of the origins of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

The number 2 US diplomat was also stated to have affirmed the importance of cooperation in areas of global interest, such as the climate crisis, counter-narcotics, non-proliferation, and regional concerns including around the Korean peninsula, Iran, Afghanistan, and Burma.

Wang, on his part, was reported to have given an earful to Sherman on what it would take for the United States to restore normal relations with China.

State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi warned Washington not to cross the line in three areas – China’s system, development and sovereignty – when meeting with Sherman in Tianjin, reported China’s official global.chinadaily.com.cn Jul 27.

In particular, Wang was stated to have “advised” Washington to “abide by its commitments on the Taiwan question and must act with great discretion”.

If “Taiwan independence” forces dare to provoke, China “has the right to take any necessary means” to stop them, he was reported to have said.

As China-US relations currently face severe difficulties and challenges, the direction the two countries would go next, either towards confrontation or improved development, depends on the reflection and choice by the US, China’s official globaltimes.cn Jul 27 cited Wang as having said.

He was stated to have hoped that the US could have “a correct understanding about China, give up its arrogance and bias and stop lecturing others.”

The report also said Sherman expressed US hopes that the two countries could coexist peacefully, saying the US had no intention of suppressing China’s development. The two sides can work together on a number of international issues such as climate change, fight against drug and regional issues. She was also stated to have emphasized the One-China policy by saying that the US did not support “Taiwan independence.”