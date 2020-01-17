China’s Kashmir move again thrown out by UNSC

(TibetanReview.net, Jan16’20) – China has again tried but failed to help its all-weather friend Pakistan by trying to raise the Kashmir issue in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Jan 15. The move was quickly put down by the other members of the UNSC, including the four other permanent members, who said the matter was bilateral and should be sorted out between India and Pakistan.

China sought a “closed-door consultation” under “AOB” (Any Other Business) at the UNSC after the listed issues were discussed, reported indiatoday.in Jan 16. The meeting was based on the old request of Pakistan and was scheduled for Dec 24 but could not take place.

French diplomatic sources said even before the start of the meeting that their position had not changed and was very clear: the Kashmir issue must be settled bilaterally, reported news18.com Jan 16. “They said they have stated this on several occasions and will continue to reiterate to our partners on the UNSC,” the report quoted French diplomatic sources as saying.

Likewise, the UK has urged that the matter be resolved bilaterally while the US has said there was no need to discuss the issue at the Security Council.

And the Russian envoy to the UN has tweeted his country’s stand within minutes after the meeting ended, with Dmitry Polyanskiy saying: “Russia firmly stands for the normalisation of relations between India and Pakistan. We hope that differences between them will be settled through bilateral efforts based on the 1972 Simla Agreement and the 1999 Lahore Declaration.”

Also, current member Germany was stated to be of the view that the UNSC was not the place to discuss the Kashmir dispute.

China takes over as the rotational presidency at UNSC in March and India is bracing up for any possible developments.