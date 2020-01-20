Dolma Gyari announces candidature for 2021 Sikyong election

(TibetanReview.net, Jan19’20) – Former Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) minister Ms Dolma Gyari has announced Jan 17 that she would stand for election as the Sikyong, the executive head of the CTA, for which voting will be held in 2021.

Candidates for the election will be determine after a preliminary poll which will have no official list of candidates. Therefore announcing an intention to stand for election would help voters decide whom to vote for in arriving at the decision on the list of candidates.

Ms Gyari was stated to have announced her intention to stand for the Sikyong election while speaking at an event organized by the student body of Kirori Mal College, North Campus of Delhi University, where she was stated to be the chief guest.

She was previously a member of the Tibetan Parliament in Exile for several terms, including as Deputy Speaker.

She was in the initial list of candidates after the preliminary poll in 2010 but withdrew and become a minister under current Sikyong Lobsang Sangay during the latter’s first term.

Lobsang Sangay will have already served for two five-year terms in 2021 and therefore cannot stand for further re-election.

The exile Tibetans will also elect a new parliament, the 17th, in 2021.