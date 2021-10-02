102 Tibetans tested Covid positive in past week, India sees dip in districts reporting above 5% positivity

(TibetanReview.net, Oct01’21) – A total of 102 Tibetans in India and Nepal have tested positive for the Covid-19 infection in the past one week, as India reported an overall decline in cases across the country, with the number of districts reporting above 5% positivity also declining significantly during the current week.

Addressing its 79th media briefing, the Covid task force of the Central Tibetan Administration has said Oct 1 that the cumulative total of reported Tibetan cases had reached 6,520, of whom 6196 had recoveries while 174 were active. The death toll has remained unchanged at 150 for the second successive week.

Under the ongoing vaccination drive, 93.21% of eligible Tibetans in India were stated to have received at least one dose, while in Nepal it was stated to be 45.59%. The number of eligible Tibetans yet to get their first dose was stated to be around 1300.

Meanwhile, with overall decline in Covid-19 cases across India, the number of districts reporting above 5% positivity had also reduced significantly in the current week. The number of districts with more than 5% Covid positivity has dropped to 48 during the week ending Sep 29, as against 60-66 districts till last week, the timesofindia.com Sep 30 cited India’s health secretary Rajesh Bhushan as saying.

Overall, 69% of the total adult population of India had received at least one dose of vaccine while the fully vaccinated constituted 25%, reported the timesofindia.com Oct 1, citing Bhushan.