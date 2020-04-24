105 Tibetans are Covid-19 positive in New York, New Jersey

(TibetanReview.net, Apr24’20) – The Sikyong of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) at Dharamshala, India, has said Apr 23 that there were around 105 Covid-19 positive cases in New York and New Jersey reported by the Tibetan community there. He has said around 100 were from New York while 5 were from New Jersey, with no information about their current status.

In a previous briefing, held on Apr 16, Sikyong Lobang Sangay put the number of Covid-19 positive Tibetans at approximately 100 while noting that many of them had recovered. He did not say where these cases were located.

However, the CTA also said at that time that no cases had been reported from the 43 Tibetan settlements (in the Indian subcontinent?)

Also, at his Apr 23 briefing, Sikyong has maintained that there was no Tibetan Covid-19 case in India.

He apparently meant “no active cases” since there was at least one Tibetan case confirmed in Himachal Pradesh – that of a 69-year-old Tibetan man who returned from a visit to the USA and succumbed to the infection on Mar 23. He figures as the only death from the pandemic in the nation’s overall tally for the state of Himachal Pradesh.

By Blogsdna