17 Indian states report record daily new Covid-19 cases, Tibetan cases total 2011

(TibetanReview.net, Apr19’21) – For the fifth straight day India has recorded over 2 lakh daily new Covid-19 cases this morning, reported the ndtv.com Apr 19. Seventeen states of India, including the worst-hit Maharashtra and capital Delhi, have reported the biggest daily jump in cases, reported newsbytesapp.com Apr 18.

The daily positivity rate in the last 12 days had more than doubled from 8% to 16.7%. A consistent rise was seen since April 12 even as tests increased only marginally, reported the timesofindia.com Apr 19. Positivity rate shows the extent of the spread of the pandemic and the state of Chhattisgarh has recorded a phenomenal 30.3% infection rate, the report noted.

In Delhi, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal announced a lockdown from 10pm tonight till 5 am till next Monday (Apr 26). Only essential services and travels, including inter-state travels, will be allowed.

***

The latest data from India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare show that there were 273,810 new Covid-19 cases and 1,619 new deaths in the country in the past 24 hours recorded on Apr 19 at 8 AM, taking their cumulative totals to 15,061,919 cases and 178,769 deaths respectively.

A total of 12,953,821, or 86%, had recovered while the number of active cases was 1,929,329, or 12.81% of the total. However, the case fatality has further fallen to 1.19%.

The active caseload was at its lowest at 1,35,926 on Feb 12 comprising 1.25% of the total infections.

The latest daily number of new cases, at 273,810, was substantially higher than the daily number of those who had recovered, at 144,178, leading to a big jump in the number of active cases by 128,013.

Twenty states/Union Territories have reported more than 1,000 new cases in the last 24 hours, namely Maharashtra (68,631), Uttar Pradesh (30,566), Delhi (25,462), Karnataka (19,067), Kerala (18,257), Chattisgarh (12,345), Madhya Pradesh (12,248), Tamil Nadu (10,723), Gujarat (10,340), Rajasthan (10,262), Bihar (8,690), West Bengal (8,419), Haryana (7,177), Andhra Pradesh (6,582), Punjab (4,900), Telangana (4,009), Jharkhand (3,992), Odisha (3,664), Uttarakhand (2,630), and Jammu and Kashmir (1,526).

Seven other states/Union Territories have reported more than 100 new cases in the last 24 hours, namely Goa (951), Himachal Pradesh (788), Puducherry (663), Assam (639), Chandigarh (625), Lakshadweep (114), and Sikkim (105).

Twenty-four states/Union Territories have reported 3 or more Covid-19 deaths each in the last 24 hours, namely Maharashtra (503), Delhi (161), Chattisgarh (170), Uttar Pradesh (127), Gujarat (110), Karnataka (81), Punjab (68), Madhya Pradesh (66), Jharkhand (50), Tamil Nadu (42), Rajasthan (42), Haryana (29), West Bengal (28), Bihar (27), Kerala (25), Andhra Pradesh (22), Telangana (14), Uttarakhand (12), Goa (11), Himachal Pradesh (10), Jammu and Kashmir (6), Assam (6), Puducherry (3), and Chandigarh (3). The rest of the states/Union Territories have reported 2 or less deaths.

India is currently the country with the world’s second highest number of Covid-19 cases and the fourth highest number of deaths in cumulative numbers.

***

The cumulative total of Covid-19 cases among Tibetans in India, Nepal and Bhutan had increased by 174 over the last three days to reach 2,011, according to the tally of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) on its Tibet.net website Apr 19. Of them, 1,660 had recovered, 303 were active and 48 had died.

***

Across the world the number of Covid-19 cases totaled 141,459,551 and the deaths 3,021,202, according to the tally of Johns Hopkins University as of Apr 19, 2021 at 3:50 PM.