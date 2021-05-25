18 injured, 32,000 affected in Golog earthquake

(TibetanReview.net, May25’21) – A 7.4 magnitude earthquake that hit Matoe (Chinese: Maduo) County of the traditionally Tibetan-inhabited province of Qinghai Province early May 22 has left 18 injured and disrupted the lives of over 32,000 local residents, reported China’s official Xinhua news agency May 24.

Seventeen of the injured were treated and discharged from hospital by May 24 morning while one was continuing to receive treatment, the report cited Li Jun, an official with the provincial department of emergency management, as saying at a press conference.

The earthquake jolted the county, which is part of the province’s Golog Prefecture, at 2:04 am May 22.

The report said more than 32,000 people from 26 townships in Golog and the Yushu Prefecture were affected by the earthquake.

Tents were reported to have been set up as temporary schools in Matoe County, with elementary and high schools resuming classes on May 24.

Matoe is located over 4,000 meters above mean sea level.