33 Tibetans tested Covid-19 positive in past week, India’s Covaxin gets WHO approval

(TibetanReview.net, Nov05’21) – A total of 33 Tibetans in India and Nepal were reported to have been found to be Covid-19 positive during the past one week as the global death toll from the pandemic crossed the five million mark. And India’s Covaxin has finally won emergency use approval from the World Health Organization (WHO), making it potentially easier for people inoculated with it to travel abroad more freely without having to undergo quarantine.

The 33 positive results had come from 461 tests of Tibetans in the two countries, the Central Taskforce Committee of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) has said Nov 4 at its 84th weekly briefing.

With this, the cumulative total of Tibetan Covid-19 infections in the Indian Subcontinent has reached 6,769. Of them, 6,579 had recovered and 35 were active, while 155 had died, with no fatality in the past one week.

A total of 44,534 (94.7%) Tibetans in India were fully vaccinated while 6,772 had received their first dose. The relevant figures for Tibetans in Nepal were 6,980 fully vaccinated, 48 partially, making for an 86.3% being at least partially vaccinated.

The positive cases were stated to have been detected from the Tibetan settlements or communities in Bylakuppe, Chauntra, Ladakh, Miao, Mundgod, Rajpur and Dharamsala. Tests were stated to have been carried out at 14 Tibetan settlements in India and one in Nepal.

***

Meanwhile India reported 12,729 new cases – 1.2% lower than the day before (12,885) – in the last 24 hours as of this morning. The country also reported 221 deaths over the last 24 hours.

The daily figure of new infections has been below 20,000 for 28 straight days. The daily positivity rate was 1.90% and the weekly 1.25%.

Kerala continues to lead states in most number of cases in a day, reporting 7,545 cases and 136 deaths in a day.

Active cases in India rose by 343 in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 148,922.

Meanwhile India’s Health Ministry has on Nov 3 asked Himachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir to undertake a review of rising Covid-19 cases and weekly positivity rates, and enhance testing.

“Three districts of the state—Kangra, Bilaspur and Shimla—have been identified as districts of concern due to high quantum of cases and positivity more than 2.5 per cent,” tribuneindia.com Nov 3 quoted the letter as saying.