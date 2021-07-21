400 million in India still vulnerable to Covid-19 infection, active Tibetan cases total 406

(TibetanReview.net, Jul21’21) – Fully a third of India’s population is still vulnerable to Covid-19 infection, according to the findings of the fourth seroprevalence study conducted by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) announced on Jul 20.

Overall, 67.6% of India’s population above 6 years was found to have SARS-CoV-2 antibodies in the national sero survey conducted in June-July, the timesofindia.com Jul 20 cited the survey announcement as saying.

The finding means that roughly 400 million people in India are still vulnerable to the Covid-19 infection.

The survey was stated to have covered 28,975 general population and 7,252 healthcare workers. While 85% of surveyed healthcare workers were found to have antibodies against the virus, one-tenth of them were still unvaccinated.

***

Meanwhile, the latest data from India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare show that the number of daily new cases in the country had increased markedly by 11,932 to 42,015, while the daily new deaths had risen sharply by 3,624 to 3,998 in the past 24 hours recorded on Jul 21 at 8 AM, taking their cumulative totals to 31,216,337 cases and 418,480 deaths respectively.

The high number of new deaths was due to the inclusion of previously unreported figures from Maharashtra.

The country reported its highest ever daily new cases of 4,14,188 on May 7.

Total recoveries have continued to improve to reach over 30.39 million (30,390,687 or 97.36%) while active cases have marginally increased by 1,040 to reach more than .4 million (406,170 or 1.3%).

The fatality rate has increased to 1.34%.

The daily positivity rate has risen to 2.27% while the weekly to 2.09%.

Thirteen states / Union Territories namely Kerala (+4,692), Andhra Pradesh (+273), Delhi (+2), Assam (+143), Uttarakhand (+16), Manipur (+374), Meghalaya (+11), Arunachal Pradesh (+72), Mizoram (+351), Nagaland (+13), Sikkim (+33), Dadra And Nagar Haveli And Daman And Diu (+3), and Lakshadweep (+2) have reported increases in active cases.

India is currently the country with the world’s second highest total number of Covid-19 cases after the USA, and the third highest total number of deaths after the USA and Brazil. It is still among countries reporting the highest number of daily new cases.

***

After remaining unchanged for five days, the cumulative total of Covid-19 cases among Tibetans in India and Nepal has risen by 121 to reach 5,477, according to the tally of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) on its Tibet.net website Jul 21. Of them 4,936 had recovered while 406 were active. Three more have died, taking the toll to 135.

***

Across the world the number of Covid-19 cases totaled nearly 191.47 million (191,469,012) and the deaths over 4.1 million (4,118,633), according to the tally of Johns Hopkins University as of Jul 21, 2021 at 1:51 PM.