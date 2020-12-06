403,248 active Covid-19 cases in India, lowest since Jul 22

(TibetanReview.net, Dec06’20) – An additional 207 million people could be pushed into extreme poverty by 2030 due to the severe long-term impact of the coronavirus pandemic, bringing the total number of the world’s extremely poor to more than a billion, reported the PTI news service Dec 6, citing a new study from the UN Development Programme (UNDP).

Meanwhile, Pfizer has become the first pharma company in India to seek emergency use nod for its Covid-19 vaccine, reported the ANI new service Dec 6. Pfizer India’s parent company Pfizer has already got emergency-use clearance in the United Kingdom and Bahrain, the report noted.

The vaccine is seen as not suitable for large-scale distribution in India due to the extremely low temperature of minus 70 degrees Celsius required for storing it.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said Dec 4 that a Covid-19 vaccine was expected to be ready in the country in the next few weeks.

Meanwhile active cases in India had dropped to nearly 4 lakh, its lowest count in 137 days, with the creeping fall in fresh cases continuing, noted the timesofindia.com Dec 6.

The latest data from India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare show that there were 36,011 new cases and 482 new deaths in the country in the past 24 hours as of Dec 6 at 8AM, taking their cumulative totals to 9,644,222 cases and 140,182 deaths. The number of new cases was again almost the same as the day before, showing only a slight decline, while the number of deaths also showed a slight decline. Also, this was the first time in five days that the daily toll had fallen below 500, noted the timesofindia.com Dec 6.

The daily count has stayed within a narrow range of 36,000 to 37,000 for the past five days while the numbers the week before were mostly above 40,000, noted the timesofindia.com Dec 5.

A total of 9,100,792, or 94.37%, had recovered while the number of active cases was 403,248, or 4.18% of the total. The case fatality rate was 1.45%. These percentage figures were mostly improvements over the previous day’s figures.

The latest daily number of new cases, at 36,011, was less than the daily number of those who had recovered, at 41,441, leading to a decline in the number of active cases by 6,441.

The number of active cases remained below five lakh for the 26st successive day after remaining below six lakh for 12 days. Besides, this was also the 29nd consecutive day the number of daily cases reported had remained below 50,000.

India is currently the country with the world’s second highest number of Covid-19 cases and the third highest number of deaths. It is also the country still reporting the highest daily number of new cases after the USA.

Eight states, namely Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal had each accumulated more than 499,000 cases each in that order.

They were followed by nine other states with more than 213,000 cases each, namely Odisha, Rajasthan, Telangana, Chattisgarh, Haryana, Bihar, Gujarat, Assam, and Madhya Pradesh in that order.

Three more states/ Union Territories, namely Punjab, Jammu & Kashmir and Jharkhand had reported more than 110,000 cases each so far in that order.

Ten more states/Union Territories, namely Uttarakhand, Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Puducherry, Tripura, Manipur, Chandigarh, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Nagaland reported more than 11,000 cases each in that order.

Besides, there were five other states/Union Territories with a total of more than 3,000 cases each, namely Ladakh, Sikkim, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Mizoram, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli and in that order.

Maharashtra also had the highest cumulative number of deaths at 47,694(↑95); followed by Karnataka and Tamil Nadu with more than 11,700 deaths each; Delhi with over 9,500 deaths; West Bengal with over 8,600 deaths, Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh with over 7,000 death each; Punjab and Gujarat with more than 4,000 deaths each; Madhya Pradesh with more than 3,300 deaths; Chattisgarh, Haryana, Rajasthan and Kerala with more than 2,300 deaths each; Odisha, Jammu & Kashmir, Telangana, Bihar, and Uttarakhand with more than 1,200 deaths each; Assam, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, Goa, Puducherry, Tripura, Manipur, Chandigarh, Ladakh, and Meghalaya with between 989 and 118 deaths each, and so on in that order.

The total number of Covid-19 cases among Tibetans in India, Nepal and Bhutan had remained unchanged at 1,343 (↑0), of whom 151 were active, 1,158 had recovered and 34 (↑0) had died, according to the latest tally of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) as of Dec 6.

Across the world the number of Covid-19 cases had totaled 66,561,559 and the deaths 1,529,134, according to the tally of Johns Hopkins University as of 12:57 PM on Dec 6, 2020.

