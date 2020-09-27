50 per cent of exile Tibetans now lives outside South Asia

(TibetanReview.net, Sep27’20) – Fifty per cent of exile Tibetans now lives outside South Asia, marking a dramatic change in the spread of the Tibetan diaspora which has taken place over the past two decades. “The Tibetan population is now, divided 50-50 between those within India, Nepal and Bhutan and those outside of South Asia,” the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) quoted its executive head, Sikyong Lobsang Sangay, as saying Sep 25.

The occasion was the launch by the Social and Resources Development Fund (SARD) of the CTA’s Department of Finance of a comprehensive study of “Tibetan diaspora community outside South Asia” at a press briefing.

Sangay was quoted as saying, “This is the first study of the Tibetan communities based abroad, outside of the traditional exile communities of India, Nepal and Bhutan. The Tibetan population is now, divided 50/50 between those within India, Nepal and Bhutan and those outside of South Asia. Therefore, it is important to learn the social, cultural, political status of the diaspora communities.”

He has said the study will provide the present and future Kashag (Cabinet) of the CTA a roadmap for robust governance.

Finance Kalon (Minister) Karma Yeshi, who co-chaired the press briefing with Sangay, was reported to have highlighted the main recommendations of the study to be: “1) to upgrade the Greenbook dues collection process, 2) how Tibetan associations could support CTA initiatives, 3) Tibetan associations initiate programmes to strengthen Tibetan communities bond, 4) facilitate Tibetan weekend schools, 5) arrange Community Centres, 6) networking with religious groups and organizations, and 7) strengthen relations between TAs and CTA.”

The study was reported to have been undertaken by researchers Lobsang Choedon and Tenzin Dolkar.