About 100 Tibetans infected with Covid-19, many already cured – Tibetan Administration

(TibetanReview.net, Apr17’20) – Approximately 100 Tibetans had reportedly contracted the Covid-19 infection with many of them already cured, the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) Apr 16 cited its President Lobsang Sangay as saying during a press briefing. The CTA also said that so far no cases had been reported from the 43 Tibetan settlements.

Also, “so far, no cases of Covid-19 have been found among the staff of CTA. We are committed to doing the work that needs to be done,” the Tibet.net report quoted Sangay as saying.

Sangay has called on Tibetans to exercise care and caution, saying, “If one confirmed case is found within our community, it could potentially wreak havoc to the rest of the communities.”

He has lauded Tibetans in South India, including the monasteries, for their services to the needy and underprivileged locals with supplies of essentials and also applauded Tibetan individuals and organizations for their contributions and donations towards concerned state and district pandemic relief funds.

