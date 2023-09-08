Acclaimed late Tibetan director’s film premieres at Venice Film Festival

(TibetanReview.net, Sep08’23) – Snow Leopard, a masterpiece directed by late Tibetan filmmaker Pema Tseden, was screened at the 2023 Venice International Film Festival on Sep 7. The film is about a snow leopard, a protected species, that kills the rams of a local herdsman.

The film looks at the different views and motivations of different people and shows the best and worst in humanity, noted China’s official globaltimes.cn Sep 7.

The report said the film showcases the deep thinking of Tseden on people and society, culture and beliefs and that it took three years to make.

At the film’s premiere, Jigme Trinley – son of Tseden and an up-and-coming director in his own right – has noted that his father’s works look at Tibetan culture, life and the changing world.

A still from “Snow Leopard”, directed by Pema Tseden

The film was shot by Belgian cinematographer Matthias Delvaux. Its Impressive visual effects and poetic language immerse the viewer in the reality of both humans and the snow leopard.

The report cited some fans as saying Pema Tseden’s works not only let them appreciate the beauty of movies, but also inspire thought about the relationship between human beings and nature.

A hashtag about Pema Tseden’s film being screened at the Venice Film Festival was stated to have gained over 6.5 million of views as of Sep 7 on Chinese social media platform Sina Weibo, with most of them expressing deep condolences to Tseden’s family.

Some media reports were cited as saying the movie shows the depth and beauty of Tibetan culture from a unique perspective, and elevates the relationship between human beings and nature to a new level.

The report noted that Tseden had devoted himself to constructing a cinematic universe based on Tibet’s culture and way of life.