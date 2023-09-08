Delhi Tibetans protest against China on eve of G20 summit

(TibetanReview.net, Sep08’23) – Tibetans staged a protest in their north Delhi colony area of Majnu-ka-Tilla in the morning of Sep 8, the eve of the Sep 9-10 G20 summit being held in the city. The main purpose was to highlight the gravity of the situation in Chinese occupied Tibet ahead of the meeting of the world’s 20 richest nations.

The protesters carried Tibetan national flags, shouted slogans such as “free Tibet” and “We Want Freedom” – with some wearing the trademark yellow vest of Tibetan Youth Congress which organized the protest – as they meandered on the highway in front of the colony.

“We had received a request for a protest called by the Tibetan Youth Congress. We denied their request, however, to have a peaceful situation in the area in terms of law and order and traffic we have made elaborate security arrangements…” the ANI news service Sep 8 quoted DCP North Delhi Sagar Singh Kalsi as saying.

“Security forces have been deployed near north Delhi’s Majnu-ka-Tilla area in anticipation of a protest by some Tibetans on Friday (Sep 8),” the PTI news agency Sep 8, likewise, quoted Kalsi as saying.

“We have barricaded a certain part of Majnu-ka-Tilla. Delhi Police and paramilitary forces have been deployed to maintain law and order.”

The 18th G20 Heads of State and Government Summit being held at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi will be a culmination of all the G20 processes and meetings held across India throughout the year among ministers, senior officials, and civil societies. It is likely to be attended by more than 30 heads of state and top officials from the European Union, invited guest countries, and 14 heads of international organisations.

China and Russia will be represented by their foreign ministers. Chinese President Xi Jinping’s absence continues to be a subject of intense speculations, including the suggestion that it might have more to do with his economic and political problems at home than China’s friction with India. He has not missed a G20 summit before.

A G20 Leaders’ Declaration is to be adopted at the conclusion of the New Delhi Summit, stating the leaders’ commitment towards the priorities discussed and agreed upon during the respective ministerial and working group meetings.