Active and daily new Covid-19 cases in India going down

(TibetanReview.net, Oct04’20) – India has been reporting drop in new Covid-19 cases over the last three days while the maximum daily number reached thus far on Sep 16 remains to be exceeded. The country has also been reporting a general trend of decline in active cases.

The number of samples being tested across the country is roughly the same as second and third week of September, when more than 90,000 cases were getting reported every day. And yet, in the last one week, less than 80,000 new cases have been discovered every day on an average, noted the Indianexpress.com Oct 4.

As a result of this decline in daily numbers, the growth rate has dropped off rapidly in the last few days. As of now, the coronavirus cases in India are growing only at 1.28 per cent per day, the report added.

***

The latest data from India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare show that there were 75,829 new cases and 940 new deaths in the country in the past 24 hours as of Oct 04 at 8AM, taking their totals to 6,549,373 cases and 101,782 deaths.

A total of 5,509,966, or 84.13%, had recovered while the number of active cases was 937,625, or 14.32% of the total. The case fatality rate was 1.55%. These were significant improvements over the previous day’s figures.

The latest daily number of new cases, at 75,829, was more than the daily number of those who had recovered, at 82,260, leading to a decrease in the number of active cases by 7,371.

India is currently the country with the world’s second highest number of Covid-19 cases and the third highest number of deaths.

***

Four states, namely Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu have accumulated more than 610,000 cases each in that order.

Fourteen other states, namely Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, West Bengal, Odisha, Kerala, Telangana, Bihar, Assam, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Chattisgarh, and Punjab had reported more than 110,000 cases each so far in that order.

Three other states/ Union Territories, namely Jharkhand, Jammu & Kashmir, and Uttarakhand had reported more than 50,000 cases each so far in that order.

Seven more states/Union Territories, namely Goa, Puducherry, Tripura, Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Manipur, and Arunachal Pradesh, reported more than 10,000 cases each in that order.

Besides, there were seven other states/Union Territories with a total more than 2,000 cases each, namely Meghalaya, Nagaland, Ladakh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Sikkim, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Mizoram in that order.

Maharashtra also had the most number of deaths at 37,758 (↑278); followed by Tamil Nadu with more than 9,700 deaths, Karnataka with over 9,200 deaths; Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, and West Bengal with more than 5,100 deaths each; Gujarat and Punjab with more than 3,500 deaths each; Madhya Pradesh with more than 2,300 deaths; Rajasthan, Haryana, Jammu & Kashmir, Telangana, and Chattisgarh with 1,000 or more deaths each; Bihar, Odisha, Kerala, Jharkhand, Assam, and Uttarakhand, with between 912 and 648 deaths each, and so on in that order.

The total number of Covid-19 cases among Tibetans in India, Nepal and Bhutan had remained unchanged in the past two days at 377 (↑0), of whom 166 were active, 198 had recovered and 13 had died, according to the tally of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) as of Oct 04.

***

Across the world the number of Covid-19 cases totaled 34,928,536 and the deaths 1,033,511, according to the tally of Johns Hopkins University as of 2:53 PM on Oct 4, 2020.

By Blogsdna