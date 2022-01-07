Active Covid-19 cases among Tibetans in Indian Subcontinent rise to 80 as Omicron variant sweeps the world

(TibetanReview.net, Jan07’22) – As the Omicron variant-driven Covid-19 cases rise explosively across much of the world, with countries reporting record new cases each day, the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) said Jan 6 that there were 80 active Tibetan cases in the Indian Subcontinent. These included 37 who had tested positive in Dharamshala, the Covid taskforce of the CTA has said at its 93rd weekly briefing.

In the backdrop of the US recording more than one million Covid cases in 24 hours on Jan 3, the World Health Organization (WHO) has warned against describing the Omicron variant as mild, saying it is killing people across the world, reported the bbc.com Jan 7.

The WHO – the UN’s health agency – was reported to have said the number of global cases had increased by 71% in the last week, and in the Americas by 100%. It has said that among the severe cases worldwide, 90% were unvaccinated.

In India too, cases have been rising explosively in the past several days, with most of them being mild and only a few needing ventilator or oxygen support, noted the timesofindia.com Jan 6. The number of daily new cases have crossed the one lakh mark after 214 days this morning, noted the dailypioneer.com Jan 7.

The latest data from India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare show that the country had 117,100 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours as of this morning, taking the cumulative total to 35,226,386.

Active cases, at 85,962, accounted for 1.05% of the total while 34,371,845, or 97.57%, had recovered. The fatality rate was 1.37% of the total, including 302 new deaths in the last 24 hours.

Both the daily and weekly positivity rates have risen sharply to 7.74% and 4.54% respectively.