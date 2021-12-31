Amid sharply resurging cases, 12 Tibetans in Indian Subcontinent tested Covid-19 positive last week

(TibetanReview.net, Dec31’21) – As Coronavirus cases have begun to increase sharply across the world and in India as well, with the new highly infectious Omicron variant expected to worsen the situation considerably, the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) has recorded 12 new cases among Tibetans in the Indian subcontinent during the last one week as of Dec 31.

The CTA’s Covid taskforce has said at its 92nd weekly briefing that the 12 new cases were detected from tests carried out on 340 people – a weekly positivity rate of 3.53% – in 14 Tibetan settlements.

The cumulative total of reported Covid-19 infections among Tibetans in India and Nepal now stands at 6,988, of whom 6,815 have recovered while 162 have died. The number of active cases stands at 11.

Meanwhile India has been reporting sharp increases in new cases over the last several days, along with increases in Omicron cases. Data has shown that the average daily rise of Covid cases is now almost 21% faster than during the second wave in March-April, said the ndtv.com report.

Of the total 1,270 Omicron cases as of this morning, 450 were from Maharashtra, 320 from Delhi, 109 from Kerala, 97 from Gujarat, 69 from Rajasthan, 62 from Telangana, 46 from Tamil Nadu, 34 from Karnataka, 16 from Andhra Pradesh, and so forth. A total of 374 people infected with the Omicron variant had recovered, reported the ndtv.com Dec 31.

India this morning reported 16,764 new Covid cases over the past 24 hours, which is a 27% jump over the previous day’s figure. It took the country’s overall count to 3,48,38,804 cases.

At 91,361, active cases account for 0.26% of the total after a daily increase of 8,959 over the previous day’s figure.

Capital Delhi reported 1,313 daily new cases this morning – a 42% rise over the previous day’s figure, crossing the 1000-mark after 7 months. The city is currently under orange alert.