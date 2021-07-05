Active Covid-19 cases in Delhi under 1,000 for the first time in over a year

(TibetanReview.net, Jul05’21) – Active Covid cases in India’s capital Delhi has dropped to under 1,000 for the first time in over a year. The 992 active cases reported this morning is the lowest since April last year, reported the indianexpress.com Jul 5, citing city government officials.

The last time active cases were in this range (1,000-1,200) was in January and February this year, which was followed by a sudden spike in cases starting in March-end, the report said. At its peak in April, Delhi saw 99,752 active cases.

Also, the daily new cases reported in Delhi has been below 100 for most parts of the last fortnight, and this morning 94 new infections were reported out of the 75,000 tested. The positivity rate stood at 0.13%, the report added.

Across India, daily recoveries have continued to outnumber the daily new cases for the 53rd consecutive day this morning, reported the timesofindia.com Jul 5, citing the country’s health ministry.

***

Meanwhile, the latest data from India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare show that the number of daily new cases in the country had declined by 4,315 to 44,111, while the daily new deaths had fallen by 232 to 732 in the past 24 hours recorded on Jul 5 at 8 AM, taking their cumulative totals to 30,585,229 cases and 402,728 deaths respectively.

The country reported its highest ever daily new cases of 4,14,188 on May 7.

Total recoveries have continued to improve to reach over 29.7 million (29,700,430 or 97.11%) while active cases have further declined to reach over .48 million (482,071 or 1.58%).

The fatality rate was 1.32%.

The daily positivity rate was up at 2.61% and the weekly down to 2.4%.

Kerala was the only state to continue to report more than 10,000 daily new cases.

Seven states and one Union Territory, namely Maharashtra (+5,652), Kerala ((+473), Chattisgarh ((+15), Manipur (+33), Sikkim ((+43), Lakshadweep ((+19), and Andaman And Nicobar Islands (+1) have reported increases in active cases.

Two states continue to have more than 104,000 active cases, namely Maharashtra, and Kerala, with the rest having less than 45,000 active cases.

India is currently the country with the world’s second highest total number of Covid-19 cases after the USA, and the third highest total number of deaths after the USA and Brazil.

***

The cumulative total of Covid-19 cases among Tibetans in India and Nepal has remained unchanged for the third day at 5,156, according to the tally of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) on its Tibet.net website Jul 5. Of them 4,658 had recovered while 367 were active. Those who have died continue to total 131.

***

Across the world the number of Covid-19 cases totaled over 183.82 million (183,826,470) and the deaths over 3.97 million (3,977,903), according to the tally of Johns Hopkins University as of Jul 5, 2021 at 2:51 PM.