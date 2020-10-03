Active Covid-19 cases in India below 1 million for 11th successive day, daily surges continue to be world’s highest

(TibetanReview.net, Oct03’20) – The death toll from the novel coronavirus in India crossed the 100,000 mark on Oct 3 morning, three days after the global toll touched 1 million, noted the Indianexpress.com Oct 3. Only the world’s worst hit USA and the second one Brazil have totaled more Covid-19 deaths than India.

Reporting more than 1,000 daily deaths for over a month now, India has of late been contributing between 15 per cent and 25 per cent of global deaths daily. Between 4,000 and 6,000 people have been dying every day globally, the report noted.

India now has the highest rate of daily increase in infections in the world, noted the Reuters Oct 3. It also has the world’s highest daily increase in cases.

Even so, India continues to occupy the top global position with the maximum number of Covid-19 recoveries and accounts for 21 per cent of the recovered cases worldwide, while its share in the total cases stands at 18.6 per cent, the PTI news agency Oct 3 cited the country’s health ministry as saying.

Also, for the eleventh successive day, India’s active Covid-19 cases have remained less than 1 million, reported the PTI Oct 2.

***

The latest data from India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare show that there were 79,476 new cases and 1,069 new deaths in the country in the past 24 hours as of Oct 03 at 8AM, taking their totals to 6,473,544 cases and 100,842 deaths.

A total of 5,427,706, or 83.84%, had recovered while the number of active cases was 944,996, or 14.60% of the total. The case fatality rate was 1.56%. These were mostly improvements over the previous day’s figures.

The latest daily number of new cases, at 79,476, was more than the daily number of those who had recovered, at 75,628, leading to increase in the number of active cases by 2,779.

India is currently the country with the world’s second highest number of Covid-19 cases and the third highest number of deaths.

***

Four states, namely Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu have accumulated more than 600,000 cases each in that order.

Fourteen other states, namely Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, West Bengal, Odisha, Kerala, Telangana, Bihar, Assam, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Chattisgarh, and Punjab had reported more than 110,000 cases each so far in that order.

Two other states/ Union Territories, namely Jharkhand, and Jammu & Kashmir had reported more than 77,000 cases each so far in that order.

Eight more states/Union Territories, namely Uttarakhand, Goa, Puducherry, Tripura, Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Manipur, and Arunachal Pradesh, reported more than 10,000 cases each in that order.

Besides, there were seven other states/Union Territories with a total more than 2,000 cases each, namely Nagaland, Meghalaya, Ladakh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Sikkim, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Mizoram in that order.

Maharashtra also had the most number of deaths at 37,480 (↑424); followed by Tamil Nadu with more than 9,600 deaths, Karnataka with over 9,100 deaths; Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, and West Bengal with more than 5,000 deaths each; Gujarat and Punjab with more than 3,500 deaths each; Madhya Pradesh with more than 2,300 deaths; Rajasthan, Haryana, Jammu & Kashmir, Telangana, and Chattisgarh with 1,000 or more deaths each; Bihar, Odisha, Kerala, Jharkhand, Assam, and Uttarakhand, with between 910 and 636 deaths each, and so on in that order.

***

The total number of Covid-19 cases among Tibetans in India, Nepal and Bhutan had remained unchanged in the past 24 hours at 377 (↑0), of whom 166 were active, 198 had recovered and 13 had died, according to the tally of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) as of Oct 03.

***

Across the world the number of Covid-19 cases totaled 34,638,515 and the deaths 1,028,934, according to the tally of Johns Hopkins University as of 1:53 PM on Oct 3, 2020.

By Blogsdna