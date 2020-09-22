Active Covid-19 cases in India drops below 1 million

(TibetanReview.net, Sep22’20) – India, the country with the highest daily number of new Covid-19 infections now also has the world’s highest daily number of recoveries. In fact, the country saw the highest amount of recoveries in the past three days and the recovery rate is currently at 80%, Indian media reports cited the country’s health ministry as saying Sep 22.

“India has recorded very high single day recoveries successively during the last 3 days. More than 90,000 #COVID19 patients have been cured and discharged from home/facility isolation and hospitals every single day,” the ministry has tweeted.

Even though India is currently the second-worst-hit nation, it has 19% of the world’s recoveries, the health ministry has said.

India has also seen a sharp drop in new infections. The jump in the recoveries, and the drop in the new detection, has ensured that the active cases in the country have dropped below the one million mark, reported the indianexpress.com Sep 22.

The report noted, however, that this was the result of a sharply reduced number of tests that were carried out on a Sunday (Sep 21). Only about 7.3 lakh samples were tested against the normal of about 11 to 12 lakh samples on other days, it noted.

Nevertheless, Covid-19 recoveries have been showing a steady rise in the last few days, unaffected by the fluctuations in the detection of new cases, the report said.

The latest data from India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare show that there were 75,083 new cases and 1,053 new deaths in the country in the past 24 hours as of Sep 22 at 8AM, taking their totals to 5,562,663 cases and 88,935 deaths.

A total of 4,497,867 or 80.86 %, had recovered, so that the number of active cases fell below 1 million to 975,861, or 17.54% of the total. The case fatality rate was 1.6%. These were improvements over the previous day’s figures.

The latest daily number of new cases, at 75,083, was less than the daily number of those who had recovered, at 101,468, leading to a sharp decrease in the number of active cases by 27,438.

India is currently the country with the world’s second highest number of Covid-19 cases and the third highest number of deaths.

Four states, namely Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka have accumulated more than 520,000 cases each in that order.

Twelve other states, namely Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, West Bengal, Odisha, Telangana, Bihar, Assam, Kerala, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Haryana, and Madhya Pradesh had reported more than 100,000 cases each so far in that order.

Four other states/ Union Territories, namely Punjab, Chattisgarh, Jharkhand, and Jammu & Kashmir had reported more than 65,000 cases each so far in that order.

Six more states/Union Territories, namely Uttarakhand, Goa, Puducherry, Tripura, Himachal Pradesh, and Chandigarh had reported more than 10,000 cases each in that order.

Besides, there were nine other states/Union Territories with a total more than 1,600 cases each, namely, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Ladakh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Sikkim, and Mizoram in that order.

Maharashtra also had the most number of deaths at 33,015 (↑344); followed by Tamil Nadu and Karnataka with over 8,100 deaths each; Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi with more than 5,000 deaths each; West Bengal with over 4,400 deaths each; Gujarat with more than 3,300 deaths; Punjab and Madhya Pradesh with more than 2,000 deaths each; Rajasthan, Haryana, Telangana, and Jammu & Kashmir with over 1,000 deaths each; Bihar, Odisha, Chattisgarh, Jharkhand, Assam, Kerala, and Uttarakhand, with between 870 and 501 deaths each, and so on in that order.

The total number of Covid-19 cases among Tibetans in India, Nepal and Bhutan had remained unchanged at 300 (↑0), of whom 180 were active, 109 had recovered and 11 had died, according to the tally of the Central Tibetan Administration as of Sep 21.

Across the world the number of Covid-19 cases totaled 31,346,086 and the deaths 965,294, according to the tally of Johns Hopkins University as of 3:53 PM on Sep 22, 2020.

