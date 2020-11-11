Active Covid-19 cases in India fall below 5 lakh for first time

(TibetanReview.net, Nov11’20) – There are now less than half the number of active cases of Covid-19 in India than at its peak in the second week of September, reported the indianexpress.com Nov 11. The number of active cases fell below the five-lakh mark on Nov 10, to a level last seen towards the end of July, the report noted.

In more recent days, active cases have been falling in most states, including Kerala which, till a few days ago, was the largest contributor of new cases in the country. The only big exceptions right now are Delhi, and, a little surprisingly, Haryana, the report said.

Delhi is in the midst of a big surge, and on Nov 10 it once again reported the maximum number of cases in the country at more than 7,800. For three consecutive days now, Delhi has reported more cases than any other state.

***

The latest data from India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare show that there were 44,281 new cases and 512 new deaths in the country in the past 24 hours as of Nov 11 at 8AM, taking their cumulative totals to 8,636,011 cases and 127,571 deaths. The fresh cases were more than that reported the day before by more than 6,000.

A total of 8,013,783, or 92.79%, had recovered while the number of active cases was 494,657, or 5.73% of the total. The case fatality rate was 1.48%. These continued to be significant improvements over the previous day’s figures.

The latest daily number of new cases, at 44,281, was less than the daily number of those who had recovered, at 50,326, leading to a decrease in the number of active cases by 6,557.

The number of active cases fell below five lakh for the first time after 106 days after remaining below six lakh for 12 consecutive days.

India is currently the country with the world’s second highest number of Covid-19 cases and the third highest number of deaths.

***

Eight states, namely Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Delhi, and West Bengal had each accumulated more than 413,000 cases each in that order.

They were followed by six other states with more than 204,000 cases each and which included, Odisha, Telangana, Bihar, Rajasthan, Assam, and Chattisgarh in that order.

Five more states, namely Haryana, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, and Jharkhand had reported more than 104,000 cases each so far in that order.

Two other states/ Union Territories, namely Jammu & Kashmir, and Uttarakhand had reported more than 66,000 cases each so far in that order.

Eight more states/Union Territories, namely Goa, Puducherry, Tripura, Himachal Pradesh, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, and Meghalaya reported more than 10,000 cases each in that order.

Besides, there were six other states/Union Territories with a total of more than 3,000 cases each, namely, Nagaland, Ladakh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Sikkim, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Mizoram in that order.

Maharashtra also had the most number of deaths at 45,435 (↑110); followed by Karnataka and Tamil Nadu with more than 11,300 deaths each; West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and and Delhi with over 7,100 deaths each; Andhra Pradesh with over 6,800 deaths each; Punjab with more than 4,300 death; Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh with more than 3,000 deaths each; Chattisgarh and Rajasthan with more than 2,000 deaths; Haryana, Kerala, Jammu & Kashmir, Odisha, Telangana, Bihar, and Uttarakhand with more than 1,000 deaths each; Assam, Jharkhand, Goa, Puducherry, Himachal Pradesh, Tripura, Chandigarh and Manipur with between 952 and 200 deaths each, and so on in that order.

***

The total number of Covid-19 cases among Tibetans in India, Nepal and Bhutan had remained unchanged at 1,132 (↑0), of whom 431 were active, 678 had recovered and 23 (↑0) had died, according to the latest tally of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) as of Nov 11.

***

Across the world the number of Covid-19 cases has totaled 51,502,104 and the deaths 1,272,911, according to the tally of Johns Hopkins University as of 1:56 PM on Nov 11, 2020.

By Blogsdna