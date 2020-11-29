Active Covid-19 cases in India falling again

(TibetanReview.net, Nov29’20) – Active Covid-19 cases in India are declining again although only marginally even as cumulative cases continue to rise significantly. However, while the country reported around the same number of fresh cases as the previous day, several states in north and central India where the pandemic had surged in recent weeks showed signs of receding, reported the timesofindia.com Nov 29.

The latest data from India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare show that there were 41,810 new cases and 496 new deaths in the country in the past 24 hours as of Nov 29 at 8AM, taking their cumulative totals to 9,392,919 cases and 136,696 deaths. Both the daily figures were a slight decline over those of the previous day for the second day.

A total of 8,802,267, or 93.71%, had recovered while the number of active cases was 453,956, or 4.83% of the total. The case fatality rate was 1.46%. These were all mostly improvements over the previous day’s figures.

The latest daily number of new cases, at 41,810, was less than the daily number of those who had recovered, at 42,298, leading to a marginal decline in the number of active cases by 984.

The number of active cases remained below five lakh for the 19th successive day after remaining below six lakh for 12 days. Besides, this was also the 22nd consecutive day the number of daily cases reported had remained below 50,000.

India is currently the country with the world’s second highest number of Covid-19 cases and the third highest number of deaths.

***

Eight states, namely Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal had each accumulated more than 477,000 cases each in that order.

They were followed by nine other states with more than 203,000 cases each and which included, Odisha, Telangana, Rajasthan, Chattisgarh, Bihar, Haryana, Assam, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh in that order.

Three more states/ Union Territories, namely Punjab, Jammu & Kashmir and Jharkhand had reported more than 108,000 cases each so far in that order.

Ten more states/Union Territories, namely Uttarakhand, Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Puducherry, Tripura, Manipur, Chandigarh, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Nagaland reported more than 11,000 cases each in that order.

Besides, there were five other states/Union Territories with a total of more than 3,000 cases each, namely Ladakh, Sikkim, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Mizoram, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli and in that order.

Maharashtra also had the highest cumulative number of deaths at 46,986 (↑88); followed by Karnataka and Tamil Nadu with more than 11,700 deaths each; Delhi and West Bengal with over 8,300 deaths each, Uttar Pradesh with over 7,700 deaths; Andhra Pradesh with over 6,900 deaths; Punjab with more than 4,700 death; Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh with more than 3,200 deaths each; Chattisgarh, Haryana, Rajasthan and Kerala with more than 2,100 deaths each; Odisha, Jammu & Kashmir, Telangana, Bihar, and Uttarakhand with more than 1,200 deaths each; Assam, Jharkhand, Goa, Puducherry, Himachal Pradesh, Tripura, Chandigarh, Manipur, Ladakh, and Meghalaya with between 980 and 111 deaths each, and so on in that order.

***

The total number of Covid-19 cases among Tibetans in India, Nepal and Bhutan had remained unchanged for the second day at 1,274 (↑0), of whom 158 were active, 1,085 had recovered and 31 (↑0) had died, according to the latest tally of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) as of Nov 29.

***

Across the world the number of Covid-19 cases has totaled 62,265,915 and the deaths 1,452,608, according to the tally of Johns Hopkins University as of 12:55 PM on Nov 29, 2020.

By Blogsdna