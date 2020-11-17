Active Covid-19 cases in India now below 50,000, half its peak figure two months ago

(TibetanReview.net, Nov17’20) – There are now in India less than half the number of active Covid-19 cases than at its peak two months ago. Besides, the number of active cases fell below the five-lakh mark on Nov 17 morning, to a level last seen towards the end of July, reported the indianexpress.com Nov 17.

India also reported a sharp drop in the number of fresh 24-hourly cases on Nov 17 morning, to below 30,000. However, this figure, which is the lowest in the last four months, followed a pattern of low detections on Mondays due to lesser testing over the weekend. In fact, tests had remained below 10 lakh for the last four days now, said another indianexpress.com report Nov 17.

Also, in the last two days, Delhi reported about half the number of new cases of coronavirus infections than it had for the past two weeks. But that is most likely a result of low testing than any rapid significant decline in the spread of the disease, said yet another indianexpress.com report Nov 17. For the last two days Delhi has carried out less than half the tests it was doing earlier, it noted.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has said the third wave of infections in the capital had peaked. However, the report felt that it might be a little premature to say so. In fact, Chief Minister was widely reported to be seeking to shut markets that were emerging as hotspots.

An “unprecedented situation” has emerged in Delhi, which could worsen in coming weeks with Covid-19 cases rising to 500 cases per million population from around 361 currently, the timesofindia.com Nov 17 cited a Niti Aayog assessment as saying, highlighting violations of Covid norms during the festive season.

***

The latest data from India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare show that there were 29,163 new cases and 449 new deaths in the country in the past 24 hours as of Nov 17 at 8AM, taking their cumulative totals to 8,874,290 cases and 130,519 deaths.

A total of 8,290,370, or 93.42%, had recovered while the number of active cases was 453,401, or 5.11% of the total. The case fatality rate was 1.47%. These continued to be improvements over the previous day’s figures.

The latest daily number of new cases, at 29,163, was less than the daily number of those who had recovered, at 40,791, leading to a decrease in the number of active cases by 12,077.

The number of active cases fell below five lakh for the seventh successive day after remaining below six lakh for 12 consecutive days.

India is currently the country with the world’s second highest number of Covid-19 cases and the third highest number of deaths.

***

Eight states, namely Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and West Bengal had each accumulated more than 434,000 cases each in that order.

They were followed by seven other states with more than 202,000 cases each and which included, Odisha, Telangana, Rajasthan, Bihar, Chattisgarh, Assam, and Haryana in that order.

Five more states/ Union Territories, namely Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Jharkhand, and Jammu & Kashmir had reported more than 103,000 cases each so far in that order.

Ten more states/Union Territories, namely Uttarakhand, Goa, Puducherry, Tripura, Himachal Pradesh, Manipur, Chandigarh, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Nagaland reported more than 10,000 cases each in that order.

Besides, there were six other states/Union Territories with a total of more than 3,000 cases each, namely, Ladakh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Sikkim, Mizoram, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli and in that order.

Maharashtra also had the most number of deaths at 46,034 (↑60); followed by Karnataka and Tamil Nadu with more than 11,400 deaths each; West Bengal, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh with over 7,300 deaths each; Andhra Pradesh with over 6,800 deaths; Punjab with more than 4,400 death; Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh with more than 3,000 deaths each; Chattisgarh, Rajasthan, and Haryana with more than 2,000 deaths each; Kerala, Jammu & Kashmir, Odisha, Telangana, Bihar, and Uttarakhand with more than 1100 deaths each; Assam, Jharkhand, Goa, Puducherry, Himachal Pradesh, Tripura, Chandigarh and Manipur with between 964 and 224 deaths each, and so on in that order.

***

The total number of Covid-19 cases among Tibetans in India, Nepal and Bhutan had remained unchanged for the fourth day at 1,165 (↑0), of whom 367 were active, 772 had recovered and 26 (↑0) had died, according to the latest tally of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) as of Nov 17.

***

Across the world the number of Covid-19 cases has totaled 55,074,994 and the deaths 1,328,068, according to the tally of Johns Hopkins University as of 1:55 PM on Nov 17, 2020.

By Blogsdna