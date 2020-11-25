Active Covid-19 Cases in India rising again, Tibetan cases total 1,245

(TibetanReview.net, Nov25’20) – Active Covid-19 cases in India has increased for the third time in the past four days, with fresh infections on Nov 24 outnumbering recoveries by more than 5,500, reported the timesofindia.com Nov 25, citing figures it had compiled from state government reports. The report said this was the highest single-day increase in active cases since Oct 1, a sign that the pandemic could be on the rise again in the country.

Active cases had been falling since Oct 1 as Covid-19 cases decreased steadily. The decreasing trend was first broken on Nov 14, and then again last Saturday (Nov 21), the report said.

Capital Delhi continued to lead the daily tally of cases and fatalities, reporting 6,224 fresh cases and 109 deaths this morning. This was the ninth straight day Delhi’s count of new cases was the highest in India, and the fourth day running when the capital recorded the highest death toll from the virus. However, fresh cases in the capital had shown a slight decline last week as compared with the previous week, the report said.

The Covid situation in Himachal Pradesh, home to the exile Tibetan headquarter, had become alarming with the hill state having the highest positivity rate of 15.3% in the country, reported the tribuneindia.com Nov 25. Positivity rate, the percentage of people found to be infected out of those tested, shows how widespread the disease is.

The positive cases had shot up in the last fortnight, especially in the four districts of Shimla, Mandi, Kullu and Kangra where night curfew has been imposed, the report noted.

***

Meanwhile the latest data from India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare show that there were 44,376 new cases and 481 new deaths in the country in the past 24 hours as of Nov 25 at 8AM, taking their cumulative totals to 9,222,216 cases and 134,699 deaths. The number of fresh cases was 16.8% more than the previous day’s 24-hour total, noted the ndtv.com Nov 25.

A total of 8,642,771, or 93.72%, had recovered while the number of active cases was 444,746, or 4.82% of the total. The case fatality rate was 1.46%. These were slight deteriorations over the previous day’s figures.

The latest daily number of new cases, at 44,376, was less than the daily number of those who had recovered, at 37,816, leading to an increase in the number of active cases by 6,079.

The number of active cases remained below five lakh for the 15th successive day after remaining below six lakh for 12 days.

India is currently the country with the world’s second highest number of Covid-19 cases and the third highest number of deaths.

***

Eight states, namely Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal had each accumulated more than 463,000 cases each in that order.

They were followed by eight other states with more than 200,000 cases each and which included, Odisha, Telangana, Rajasthan, Bihar, Chattisgarh, Haryana, Assam, and Gujarat in that order.

Four more states/ Union Territories, namely Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Jharkhand, and Jammu & Kashmir had reported more than 107,000 cases each so far in that order.

Ten more states/Union Territories, namely Uttarakhand, Goa, Puducherry, Himachal Pradesh, Tripura, Manipur, Chandigarh, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Nagaland reported more than 10,000 cases each in that order.

Besides, there were five other states/Union Territories with a total of more than 3,000 cases each, namely, Ladakh, Sikkim, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Mizoram, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli and in that order.

Maharashtra also had the highest cumulative number of deaths at 46,683 (↑30); followed by Karnataka and Tamil Nadu with more than 11,600 deaths each; Delhi and West Bengal with over 8,100 deaths each, Uttar Pradesh with over 7,600 deaths; Andhra Pradesh with over 6,900 deaths; Punjab with more than 4,600 death; Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh with more than 3,100 deaths each; Chattisgarh, Haryana, Rajasthan and Kerala with more than 2,000 deaths each; Odisha, Jammu & Kashmir, Telangana, Bihar, and Uttarakhand with more than 1,100 deaths each; Assam, Jharkhand, Goa, Puducherry, Himachal Pradesh, Tripura, Chandigarh, Manipur, Meghalaya, and Ladakh with between 976 and 105 deaths each, and so on in that order.

***

The total number of Covid-19 cases among Tibetans in India, Nepal and Bhutan had increased for the second successive day to reach 1,245 (↑8), of whom 142 were active, 1,072 had recovered and 31 (↑2) had died, according to the latest tally of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) as of Nov 25.

***

Across the world the number of Covid-19 cases has totaled 59,827,512 and the deaths 1,410,458, according to the tally of Johns Hopkins University as of 2:56 PM on Nov 25, 2020.

By Blogsdna