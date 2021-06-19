After 2.5 months on world’s top, India’s average Covid-19 cases fall below Brazil’s

(TibetanReview.net, Jun19’21) – After reporting the highest number of daily Covid-19 cases in the world for more than two-and-a-half months during the lethal second wave, India’s average case count has dropped to second place with Brazil taking the unenviable top spot again.

In the last seven days ending Jun 17, Brazil registered 4,88,882 cases, narrowly inching ahead of India’s count of 4,88,626, as per data from worldometers.info. This was the first time since late March that the seven-day average of daily Covid cases in India has been overtaken by another country, noted the timesofindia.com Jun 19.

In India, the seven-day average of daily cases dropped to 66,660 on Jun 18, nearly one-sixth of the peak of 3,91,263 recorded on May 8. The seven-day average of daily deaths (not counting old deaths being reported now mainly by Maharashtra) had dipped to 1,399, down to a nearly third of the peak of 4,040 on May 16, the report said.

***

The latest data from India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare show that the number of daily new cases in the country had declined by 1,727 to 60,753, while the daily new deaths had increased by 60 to 1,647 in the past 24 hours recorded on Jun 19 at 8 AM, taking their cumulative totals to 29,823,546 cases and 385,137 deaths respectively.

The country reported its highest ever daily new cases at 4,14,188 on May 7.

Total recoveries have continued to improve to reach over 28.67 million (28,678,390 or 95.16%) while active cases have further declined to reach just over .76 million (76,019 or 2.55%).

The case fatality rate was 1.29%.

The daily positivity rate has fallen to 2.98% and the weekly rate to 3.58%.

Only West Bengal (+618), Manipur (+144), Meghalaya (+210), Mizoram (+84), and Andaman And Nocobar Islands (+4) have reported increases in active cases.

Kerala is the only state to have reported more than 10,000 daily new cases this morning.

However, five states continue to have more than 67,000 active cases, namely Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh.

India is currently the country with the world’s second highest total number of Covid-19 cases after the USA, and the third highest total number of deaths after the USA and Brazil.

***

At its weekly Thursday briefing, the Covid-19 Task Force of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) said there had been 149 new infections among Tibetans in India and Nepal during the past one week, taking the cumulative total to 4,953, of whom 4,339 had recovered, 488 were active and 126 had died, reported the CTA’s on its Tibet.net website Jun 18.

***

Across the world the number of Covid-19 cases totaled over 177.85 million (177,858,745) and the deaths over 3.85 million (3,852,404), according to the tally of Johns Hopkins University as of Jun 19, 2021 at 2:51 PM.