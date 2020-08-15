All but two Indian state/union territory have more than 1000 covid-19 cases

(TibetanReview.net, Aug15’20) – Mizoram is now the only state in India with less than 1,000 Covid-19 cases after 48 new infections were reported in Sikkim to take its total to 1,080. Only Lakshadweep continues to remain Coronavirus-free.

Compared to their population sizes, several smaller states have been carrying large caseloads, noted the indianexpress.com Aug 15. Ladakh, Goa, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and, Daman and Diu have more number of people infected per million population than even Maharashtra, the worst hit state, it added.

Data from India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare show that there were 65,002 new cases and 996 new deaths in the country in the past 24 hours as of Aug 15 at 8AM, taking their totals to 2,526,192 cases and 49,036 deaths.

A total of 1,808,936, or 71.61 %, have recovered, so that the number of active cases was 668,220, or 26.45 % of the total. The fatality rate has dropped to 1.94%.

The latest daily number of new cases, at 65,002, is more than the daily number of those who have recovered, at 57,381, which means a further increase in the number of active cases.

Besides being the country with the third highest total number of infections, standing behind the USA and Brazil, India is also the country with the fourth highest number of covid-19 deaths, having overtaken the UK two days ago. Only the USA, Brazil, and Mexico have reported more deaths than India.

Seven states, namely Maharashtra (572,734↑12,608), Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal (110,358↑3035) have reported more than 100,000 cases each so far in that order.

Six other states, namely Bihar, Telangana, Gujarat, Assam, Rajasthan, and Odisha have reported more than 50,000 cases each so far in that order.

Nine other states/Union Territories, namely Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Punjab, Jammu & Kashmir, Jharkhand, Chattisgarh, Uttarakhand, and Goa have reported more than 10,000 cases each in that order.

Besides, there are 11 other states/Union Territories with a total more than 1,000 cases each, namely Puducherry, Tripura, Manipur, Himachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chandigarh, Ladakh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Meghalaya, and Sikkim in that order.

Only Mizoram has less than 100 cases at (657↑8) in that order.

Maharashtra also has the most number of deaths at 19,427 (↑364); followed by Tamil Nadu with more than 5,000 deaths; Delhi with more than 4,000 deaths; Karnataka with more than 3,000 deaths; Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal with more than 2,000 deaths each; Madhya Pradesh with over 1,000 deaths; Rajasthan, Punjab, Telangana, Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana, Bihar, Odisha, Jharkhand, Assam, Uttarakhand, Kerala, and Chattisgarh with between 846 and 130 deaths each, and so on in that order.

The total number of Covid-19 cases among Tibetans in India, Nepal and Bhutan stood unchanged at a total of 88 (↑0) so far, of whom 20 were active, 66 had recovered and two had died, according to the tally of the Central Tibetan Administration as of Aug 15 morning.

Across the world the number of Covid-19 cases totaled 21,239,182 and the deaths 766,414, according to the tally of Johns Hopkins University as of 3:57:31 PM on Aug 15, 2020.

