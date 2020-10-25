Amid alarming resurgence in Europe, US, India continues to report improvement in Covid-19 situation

(TibetanReview.net, Oct25’20) – Grim data highlighted the struggle for authorities around the world to bring the coronavirus pandemic under control Oct 24, as the US reported 80,000 infections in a single day, France extended a curfew to two-thirds of citizens and Germany’s death toll passed 10,000, reported the timesofindia.com Oct 24. The report noted that the World Health Organization had earlier warned of an “exponential” rise in infections threatening health systems’ ability to cope.

In India, however, deaths from the Covid-19 infections fell to 580 on Oct 24, the lowest single-day toll from the virus in 98 days, as the pandemic continued to slow down in most parts of the country, reported the timesofindia.com Oct 25.

The country had last recorded a lower daily death count on Jul 18 while the average daily death toll this week has fallen to half the numbers reported during the pandemic’s peak in the country in mid-September, the report noted.

The fall in fresh cases too continues. There were 51,023 new infections reported on Oct 24, the lowest so far this week (except on Monday, when cases fall sharply for other reasons).

Still, few states continue to report high numbers of new cases. While Kerala again reported the highest count of fresh cases in the country at 8,253, a slight drop from Oct 23 figure of 8,511, Delhi reported 4,116 cases, the highest count since Sep18. The pandemic also continued to rage in Bengal, which reported 4,148 new infections, close to its peak of 4,157 logged on Oct 22, the report added.

Still, the current numbers in India are almost half of the peak that was achieved in the third week of September, and declining steadily. And the profile of main contributing states has also changed, noted the indianexpress.com Oct 25.

***

The latest data from India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare show that there were 50,129 new cases and 578 new deaths in the country in the past 24 hours as of Oct 25 at 8AM, taking their totals to 7,864,811 cases and 118,534 deaths.

A total of 7,078,123, or 90%, had recovered while the number of active cases was 668,154, or 8.50% of the total. The case fatality rate was 1.51%. These continued to be significant improvement over the previous day’s figures.

The latest daily number of new cases, at 50,129, was less than the daily number of those who had recovered, at 62,077, leading to a decrease in the number of active cases by 12,526. The number of active cases has fallen below 8 lakh for the 9th day, and below 55,000 for the third consecutive day.

India is currently the country with the world’s second highest number of Covid-19 cases and the third highest number of deaths.

***

Five states, namely Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Uttar Pradesh have accumulated more than 468,000 cases each in that order.

They were followed by seven other states with more than 203,000 cases each and included, Kerala, Delhi, West Bengal, Odisha, Telangana, Bihar, and Assam in that order.

Six other states, namely Rajasthan, Chattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, and Punjab had reported more than 130,000 cases each so far in that order.

Three other states/ Union Territories, namely Jharkhand, Jammu & Kashmir, and Uttarakhand had reported more than 60,000 cases each so far in that order.

Seven more states/Union Territories, namely Goa, Puducherry, Tripura, Himachal Pradesh, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, and Chandigarh reported more than 13,000 cases each in that order.

Besides, there were seven other states/Union Territories with a total of more than 2,000 cases each, namely Meghalaya, Nagaland, Ladakh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Sikkim, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Mizoram in that order.

Maharashtra also had the most number of deaths at 43,152 (↑137); followed by Tamil Nadu and Karnataka with more than 10,800 deaths each; Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh with more than 6,500 deaths each; Delhi and West Bengal with more than 6,200 deaths each; Punjab with more than 4,000 death; Gujarat with more than 3,600 deaths; Madhya Pradesh with more than 2,800 deaths; Rajasthan, Chattisgarh, Haryana, Jammu & Kashmir, Telangana, Kerala, Odisha, and Bihar with more than 1,000 deaths each; Uttarakhand, Assam, Jharkhand, Puducherry, Goa, Tripura, Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh and Manipur with between 984 and 138 deaths each, and so on in that order.

***

The total number of Covid-19 cases among Tibetans in India, Nepal and Bhutan had remained unchanged at 825 (↑0), of whom 428 were active, 376 had recovered and 21 (↑0) had died, according to the tally of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) as of Oct 25.

***

Across the world the number of Covid-19 cases has totaled 42,738,662 and the deaths 1,150,614, according to the tally of Johns Hopkins University as of 3:54 PM on Oct 25, 2020.

By Blogsdna