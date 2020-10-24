Amid falling active and rising recoveries in India, Tibetan Covid-19 cases hit 825

(TibetanReview.net, Oct24’20) – The number of active Covid-19 cases in India continued to fall and remained below 700,000 for the second day while the total of recoveries have exceeded 7 million in a continued rising trend, reported the timesofindia.com Oct 24, citing the country’s health ministry Oct 24. However, the change in the active cases across the States and Union Territories has been varied, indicating different stages in the fight against the pandemic, the report added. Meanwhile the cumulative number of Tibetan cases in India and Nepal has hit 825.

The latest data from India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare show that there were 53,370 new cases and 650 new deaths in the country in the past 24 hours as of Oct 24 at 8AM, taking their totals to 7,814,682 cases and 117,956 deaths.

A total of 7,016,046, or 89.78%, had recovered while the number of active cases was 680,680, or 8.71% of the total. The case fatality rate was 1.51%. These continued to be significant improvement over the previous day’s figures.

The latest daily number of new cases, at 53,370, was less than the daily number of those who had recovered, at 67,549, leading to a decrease in the number of active cases by 14,829. The number of active cases has fallen below 8 lakh for the 8th day.

India is currently the country with the world’s second highest number of Covid-19 cases and the third highest number of deaths.

***

Five states, namely Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Uttar Pradesh have accumulated more than 466,000 cases each in that order.

They were followed by seven other states with more than 200,000 cases each and included, Kerala, Delhi, West Bengal, Odisha, Telangana, Bihar, and Assam in that order.

Six other states, namely Rajasthan, Chattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, and Punjab had reported more than 130,000 cases each so far in that order.

Three other states/ Union Territories, namely Jharkhand, Jammu & Kashmir, and Uttarakhand had reported more than 59,000 cases each so far in that order.

Seven more states/Union Territories, namely Goa, Puducherry, Tripura, Himachal Pradesh, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, and Chandigarh reported more than 13,000 cases each in that order.

Besides, there were seven other states/Union Territories with a total of more than 2,000 cases each, namely Meghalaya, Nagaland, Ladakh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Sikkim, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Mizoram in that order.

Maharashtra also had the most number of deaths at 43,015 (↑184); followed by Tamil Nadu and Karnataka with more than 10,800 deaths each; Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh with more than 6,500 deaths each; Delhi and West Bengal with more than 6,100 deaths each; Punjab with more than 4,000 death; Gujarat with more than 3,600 deaths; Madhya Pradesh with more than 2,800 deaths; Rajasthan, Chattisgarh, Haryana, Jammu & Kashmir, Telangana, Kerala, Odisha, and Bihar with more than 1,000 deaths each; Uttarakhand, Assam, Jharkhand, Puducherry, Goa, Tripura, Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh and Manipur with between 979 and 132 deaths each, and so on in that order.

***

The total number of Covid-19 cases among Tibetans in India, Nepal and Bhutan had increased to 825 (↑41), of whom 428 were active, 376 had recovered and 21 (↑0) had died, according to the tally of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) as of Oct 24.

The CTA’s Covid-19 Task Force has said at its Oct 23 briefing that 81 new cases had been reported during the past week across Tibetan communities in India and Nepal.

***

Across the world the number of Covid-19 cases has totaled 42,280,709 and the deaths 1,145,198, according to the tally of Johns Hopkins University as of 3:54 PM on Oct 24, 2020.

By Blogsdna