Amid sharp surges in Europe, US, new Covid-19 cases in India lowest in 3 months; Tibetan cases touch 840

(TibetanReview.net, Oct27’20) – The United States, Russia, France and many other countries are setting records for coronavirus infections as a tidal wave of cases washes over parts of the Northern Hemisphere, forcing some countries to impose new curbs, reported Reuters Oct 27. India, however, reported its lowest daily caseload in more than three months on Oct 27 morning with less than 36,500 daily new cases.

In Europe, the picture was unrelentingly grim as a string of countries reported record increases, led by France, which posted more than 50,000 daily cases for the first time on Oct 25, said the Reuters report. And the United States has once again been reporting much more daily new cases than India.

Meanwhile, India has, for the second consecutive day, reported much less than 50,000 daily new cases and less than 500 daily new deaths.

***

The latest data from India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare show that there were 36,470 new cases and 488 new deaths in the country in the past 24 hours as of Oct 27 at 8AM, taking their cumulative totals to 7,946,429 cases and 119,502 deaths.

A total of 7,201,502, or 90.62%, had recovered while the number of active cases was 625,857, or 7.88% of the total. The case fatality rate was 1.50%. These continued to be significant improvements over the previous day’s figures.

The latest daily number of new cases, at 36,470, was less than the daily number of those who had recovered, at 63,842, leading to a huge decrease in the number of active cases by 27,860. This is the fourth consecutive day the number of active cases has remained below seven lakh.

India is currently still the country with the world’s second highest number of Covid-19 cases and the third highest number of deaths.

***

Five states, namely Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Uttar Pradesh have accumulated more than 472,000 cases each in that order.

They were followed by seven other states with more than 204,000 cases each and included Kerala, Delhi, West Bengal, Odisha, Telangana, Bihar, and Assam in that order.

Six other states, namely Rajasthan, Chattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, and Punjab had reported more than 131,000 cases each so far in that order.

Three other states/ Union Territories, namely Jharkhand, Jammu & Kashmir, and Uttarakhand had reported more than 60,000 cases each so far in that order.

Seven more states/Union Territories, namely Goa, Puducherry, Tripura, Himachal Pradesh, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, and Chandigarh reported more than 14,000 cases each in that order.

Besides, there were seven other states/Union Territories with a total of more than 2,500 cases each, namely Meghalaya, Nagaland, Ladakh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Sikkim, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Mizoram in that order.

Maharashtra also had the most number of deaths at 43,348 (↑84); followed by Tamil Nadu and Karnataka with more than 10,900 deaths each; Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh with more than 6,600 deaths each; Delhi and West Bengal with more than 6,300 deaths each; Punjab with more than 4,100 death; Gujarat with more than 3,600 deaths; Madhya Pradesh with more than 2,800 deaths; Chattisgarh, Rajasthan, Haryana, Jammu & Kashmir, Kerala, Telangana, Odisha, Bihar, and Uttarakhand with more than 1,000 deaths each; Assam, Jharkhand, Puducherry, Goa, Tripura, Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh and Manipur with between 908 and 144 deaths each, and so on in that order.

***

The total number of Covid-19 cases among Tibetans in India, Nepal and Bhutan had increased to 840 (↑15), of whom 443 were active, 376 had recovered and 21 (↑0) had died, according to the ;attest tally of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) as of Oct 27.

***

Across the world the number of Covid-19 cases has totaled 43,533,402 and the deaths 1,160,098, according to the tally of Johns Hopkins University as of 1:54 PM on Oct 27, 2020.

By Blogsdna