As Covid cases resurge in Europe and elsewhere, 46 Tibetans in Indian Subcontinent have tested positive last week

(TibetanReview.net, Nov13’21) – As Coronavirus cases are reportedly rising again in nearly 30 US states and Europe has become the new global epicenter while India continues to report decline in new cases, a total of 46 Tibetans in the Indian Subcontinent had tested positive over the past one week as of Nov 12. This was 13 more than the week before.

The Covid taskforce of the Central Tibetan Administration has said at its 85th briefing Nov 11 that a total of 1,011 Tibetans in 16 settlements in India and 2 in Nepal were tested. Most of the positive cases were reported from Bylakuppee, Dharamsala jurisdiction, Kollegal, Ladakh, Mundgod, Odisha, and Tezu, with one case reported from Nepal.

The cumulative total of reported Tibetan cases in the Indian Subcontinent now stands at 6,815, with 6,607 having recovered and 51 being active. The Covid death toll totals 157, including two during the last week.

***

In India, effective reproduction number (R) for Covid-19, an indicator of how fast the infection is spreading, has decreased to 0.94 from 0.98 last week, as R values for several key states dropped below 1, reported theprint.in Nov 12.

R indicates the average number of people who are likely to get infected from one Covid-positive person. R needs to remain below 1 for the pandemic to come to an end.

Meanwhile, a total of 11,850 new Coronavirus infections were reported in India in the last 24 hours, taking the country’s infection tally to 34,426,036, while the active cases declined to 136,308 (0.40% of the total), the lowest in 274 days, shows India’s Health Ministry data updated this morning. And the number of deaths has climbed to 4,63,245 with 555 fresh fatalities.

The national recovery rate was recorded at 98.26%, the highest since Mar 2020, the health ministry has said.

The daily positivity rate was stated to be 0.94% and the weekly 1.05%.

***

Chinese ruled Tibet Autonomous Region had seen no new cases for more than 21 months, according to China’s official Xinhua news agency Nov 13.

Citing the region’s health commission Nov 13, the report said that so far more than 5.89 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine had been administered, compared with its population of 3.65 million.

More than 2.99 million people had received their first shots, roughly 82% of the population, while over 2.81 million had received their second shot, the report added.

The region was also stated to have completed more than 90,000 third jabs.

The region virtually completed the inoculation of people 18 and older at the end of August. In early August, it started the vaccination of those aged 12 to 17, the report said.